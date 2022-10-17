Cell tower to sprout behind Basha’s, Dickey’s

Cell phone connections could become clearer in the Rancho El Dorado area in coming years after a cell tower designed improve mobile phone signals in the north end of town goes up.

SmartLink Group’s network services division is seeking to construct a 65-foot, multi-carrier tower in the rear of the Maricopa Fiesta shopping center at 21044 N. John Wayne Pkwy. The tower site is south of Basha’s and north of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on the far west side of the development.

The tower, which is being built on behalf of AT&T, would be designed to look like a pine tree.

According to documents submitted to the city AT&T is looking to expand coverage in the commercial area near Rancho El Dorado by placing a wireless communications facility as part of a larger coverage project. It would provide coverage State Route 347 route running north to south.

This project also would expand FirstNet coverage in order to better aid first responders, AT&T states in documents.

No construction date has been set, but according to Michael Hanna of SmartLink, AT&T is targeting late 2023 for the start of construction.

Hanna cautioned that any projected start date depends on finalizing a lease with the landlord and getting materials to build the structure is challenging in today’s supply-chain climate.

According to documents submitted to the city, the site would be set back at least 20 feet from the street and 30 feet from any property lines. The 30- by 30-foot ground equipment would be paved and screened by an 8-foot block wall.

