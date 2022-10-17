ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Predictions: BSB Staff Expects Ohio State To Overcome Iowa Defense

Personally, I’m not of the opinion there’s a path to victory for Iowa in this game. The Hawkeyes are inept offensively in every sense of the word; they’d have to be to rank 131st out of 131 teams in total offense despite belonging to a Power Five conference. Whatever opportunities their stout defense can create, most if not all I see being squandered.
Three Questions Asked: Iowa

Ohio State is feeling rejuvenated coming off the off week, and the Buckeyes will be met with one of the top defenses in the country when they take on Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. “I think we’re preparing well coming off this bye week, and I think yesterday was...
2024 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State has landed its second commitment in 2024, adding New Palestine, Ind., four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore (6-5, 295) on Thursday. Moore is the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive lineman in the class, and he chose Ohio State over Iowa and Wisconsin, his other finalists, and also held offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.
