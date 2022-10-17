Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, with the underdogs having a strong week. Favorites went just 6-7 both straight up and against the spread. The biggest upset of the week involved the Steelers, who were eight-point underdogs and +360 in the moneyline. Pittsburgh took down the Buccaneers 20-18 in the tight game. The Falcons (+5 vs 49ers), Jets (+7 vs Packers), and Giants (+5 vs Ravens) all also secured upset victories. The Eagles remain 6-0 after their Sunday Night victory over the Cowboys, with the NFC East looking like the most competitive division in the NFL. Looking ahead to this week’s slate, six of the 14 matchups have spreads of seven points or more.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO