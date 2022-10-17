Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Doc's Sports Service
Boise State Broncos vs Air Force Falcons Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (-4) The Air Force Falcons (5-2) welcome the Boise State Broncos (4-2) at Falcon Stadium on Saturday. Air Force opens as 4-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 48. The Boise State Broncos come into this game with a record of 4-2 for this...
Doc's Sports Service
Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Texas A&M Aggies vs South Carolina Gamecocks. Odds/Point Spread: Gamecocks (+4.5) Williams-Brice Stadium is the location where the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2) will try to defeat the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3) on Saturday. South Carolina opens this matchup as 4.5-point dogs. The over/under is set at 45.5. The Texas...
Doc's Sports Service
Ole Miss Rebels vs LSU Tigers Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Tigers (+2.5) The LSU Tigers (5-2) will compete against the Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. LSU opens this matchup as 2.5-point dogs. The over/under is 63. The Ole Miss Rebels come into this game with a record of 7-0 this year. In their last...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
It’s already Week 8 in the college football season!. Last weekend, the home teams handled their business in big spots, and now it's time to look ahead to how the home teams will fare this week. My Ducks are at home this week. Are they one of the teams...
College Football News
Georgia State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia State vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Wednesday, October 19. Record: Georgia State (2-4), Appalachian State (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach...
College basketball's 10 most important figures for 2022-23 season
High-major college basketball is a pressure-packed industry, but as we hurl toward the start of the 2022-23 campaign, it's evident that there is a different barometer for success at each program. "Pressure" is subjective and often self-generated due to lofty standards and a dogged work ethic. But desperation smells, and it's easy to see which key college basketball faces are heading into this season with a real need to succeed.
SI’s Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings
After the conference crashed out in March again, the pressure is on to go beyond its regular season success.
Doc's Sports Service
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide. Odds/Point Spread: Crimson Tide (-21.5) The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) will compete against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Alabama opens this matchup as 21.5-point favorites from oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 62. The Mississippi State...
Doc's Sports Service
Doc's Sports Weekly Newsletter with Free Picks from Expert Handicappers - October 19-October 25, 2022
- Sharpe Picking 74% With His Last 46 Football Plays!. - Esparza With 11 Straight Daily Prop Play Winners!. Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit NHL Play (CLICK HERE) Robert Ferringo – 7-Unit NBA Play (CLICK HERE) Robert Ferringo – 7-Unit NHL Play (CLICK HERE) Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets , 10/20/2022 College Football
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Cavaliers College Football Pick and Prediction 10/20/2022. The Virginia Cavaliers travel to Atlanta, GA to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30PM EST at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of...
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Prediction, 10/24/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 7
Odds/Point Spread: Patriots (-6) Gillette Stadium is the site where the New England Patriots (3-3) will compete against the Chicago Bears (2-4) on Monday. Chicago opens this game as 6-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 38.5. The Chicago Bears head into this game 2-4 for this season. The...
Penn State vs. Minnesota: Early prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
Penn State and Minnesota are each coming into Week 8 looking for a rebound. The Nittany Lions were clobbered on the road by Michigan, and Minnesota was unable to create offense against Illinois in a division loss to the Illini. With Penn State set to host the Gophers for a primetime whiteout game, and with a big test coming up the following week, Penn State must take advantage of the home field advantage this week. According to the early line on the game from BetMGM, Penn State will be a slight favorite at home. The Nittany Lions are far form a...
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Cougars vs Navy Midshipmen Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Midshipmen (+3) Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is the location where the Navy Midshipmen (2-4) will take on the Houston Cougars (3-3) on Saturday. Houston opens as 3-point favorites. The total comes in at 53.5. The Houston Cougars head into this...
Doc's Sports Service
West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Tech Red Raiders. Odds/Point Spread: Red Raiders (-4) The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) will go up against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Texas Tech opens this contest as 4-point favorites. The total has been set at 70.5.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Jets vs Denver Broncos Prediction, 10/23/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 7
Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Odds/Point Spread: Broncos (-3.5) The New York Jets (4-2) are headed to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday where they will take on the Denver Broncos (2-4). Denver is 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 43.5. The New York...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Office Pool Picks Week 7 with Expert Analysis and ATS Predictions
Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, with the underdogs having a strong week. Favorites went just 6-7 both straight up and against the spread. The biggest upset of the week involved the Steelers, who were eight-point underdogs and +360 in the moneyline. Pittsburgh took down the Buccaneers 20-18 in the tight game. The Falcons (+5 vs 49ers), Jets (+7 vs Packers), and Giants (+5 vs Ravens) all also secured upset victories. The Eagles remain 6-0 after their Sunday Night victory over the Cowboys, with the NFC East looking like the most competitive division in the NFL. Looking ahead to this week’s slate, six of the 14 matchups have spreads of seven points or more.
Doc's Sports Service
Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears. Location: California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. Odds/Point Spread: Golden Bears (+9) The Washington Huskies (5-2) are traveling to California Memorial Stadium on Saturday where they will meet the California Golden Bears (3-3). Washington opens this game as 9-point favorites from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 55.
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, 10/23/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 7
Odds/Point Spread: Raiders (-6.5) The Houston Texans (1-3-1) are headed to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday where they will meet the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4). Las Vegas opens this contest as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under has been set at 42. The Houston Texans come into this game with a record of...
Doc's Sports Service
Purdue Boilermakers vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Badgers (-1) The Purdue Boilermakers (5-2) are headed to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday where they will try to beat the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4). Purdue opens this game as 1-point dogs. The over/under has been set at 53. The Purdue Boilermakers step onto the field holding a record...
Comments / 0