Alabama State

Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football News

Georgia State vs Appalachian State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Wednesday, October 19. Record: Georgia State (2-4), Appalachian State (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

College basketball's 10 most important figures for 2022-23 season

High-major college basketball is a pressure-packed industry, but as we hurl toward the start of the 2022-23 campaign, it's evident that there is a different barometer for success at each program. "Pressure" is subjective and often self-generated due to lofty standards and a dogged work ethic. But desperation smells, and it's easy to see which key college basketball faces are heading into this season with a real need to succeed.
WISCONSIN STATE
Doc's Sports Service

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide. Odds/Point Spread: Crimson Tide (-21.5) The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) will compete against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Alabama opens this matchup as 21.5-point favorites from oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 62. The Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Minnesota: Early prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Penn State and Minnesota are each coming into Week 8 looking for a rebound. The Nittany Lions were clobbered on the road by Michigan, and Minnesota was unable to create offense against Illinois in a division loss to the Illini. With Penn State set to host the Gophers for a primetime whiteout game, and with a big test coming up the following week, Penn State must take advantage of the home field advantage this week. According to the early line on the game from BetMGM, Penn State will be a slight favorite at home. The Nittany Lions are far form a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Office Pool Picks Week 7 with Expert Analysis and ATS Predictions

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, with the underdogs having a strong week. Favorites went just 6-7 both straight up and against the spread. The biggest upset of the week involved the Steelers, who were eight-point underdogs and +360 in the moneyline. Pittsburgh took down the Buccaneers 20-18 in the tight game. The Falcons (+5 vs 49ers), Jets (+7 vs Packers), and Giants (+5 vs Ravens) all also secured upset victories. The Eagles remain 6-0 after their Sunday Night victory over the Cowboys, with the NFC East looking like the most competitive division in the NFL. Looking ahead to this week’s slate, six of the 14 matchups have spreads of seven points or more.
WASHINGTON STATE
Doc's Sports Service

Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Game: Washington Huskies vs California Golden Bears. Location: California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. Odds/Point Spread: Golden Bears (+9) The Washington Huskies (5-2) are traveling to California Memorial Stadium on Saturday where they will meet the California Golden Bears (3-3). Washington opens this game as 9-point favorites from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under is set at 55.
BERKELEY, CA

