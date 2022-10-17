ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

Johnson High School E-Sports team reaches top five in state

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not what you’d expect to see at a school. Student’s gathered around a TV playing video games. “My mom was shocked,” says Johnson High School Junior Zekiah Floyd. But it isn’t what it looks like. In fact, here at Johnson...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

It Is Highly Possible That Our Voter Registrations May Be Challenged While We Are In Line To Vote During Early Voting Or On Election Day. Unfortunately, Georgia SB 202 has allowed for these challenges to be made. It is STRONGLY. go to the My Voter Page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Check Your Voter...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
SAVANNAH, GA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
HAMPTON, VA
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Savannah, Georgia

Georgia has many beautiful state parks that are perfect for a family outing or a day of exploration. Georgia State Parks offer a lot to do for families, couples and for those who like to explore alone. The parks close to the city of Savannah are filled with hiking trails,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make a grilled cheese sandwich

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
GARDEN CITY, GA

