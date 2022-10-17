Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Johnson High School E-Sports team reaches top five in state
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not what you’d expect to see at a school. Student’s gathered around a TV playing video games. “My mom was shocked,” says Johnson High School Junior Zekiah Floyd. But it isn’t what it looks like. In fact, here at Johnson...
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
Georgia college student killed by propeller of plane he rented for date
A Georgia college student was killed instantly when he was struck by the propeller of an airplane he rented for a dinner date, according to the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office. The freak accident occurred Sunday night, Oct. 16, at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport in Statesboro, Coroner Jake Futch...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Savannah Tribune
PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune
It Is Highly Possible That Our Voter Registrations May Be Challenged While We Are In Line To Vote During Early Voting Or On Election Day. Unfortunately, Georgia SB 202 has allowed for these challenges to be made. It is STRONGLY. go to the My Voter Page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Check Your Voter...
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
WJCL
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in Savannah in 2023. Here's when tickets go on sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Legendary rockers Journey are headed to Savannah in 2023. On Monday, the Enmarket Arena announced the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame band would perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Since forming in the late 1970s, Journey has gone on to sell...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Hampton University announced that the Foundation for Grammy awarding winning artist Missy Elliott has provided a gift of $20,000 to fund a new, current-use scholarship for the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association (NHAA). “Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and...
savannahceo.com
See What Makes Savannah Concrete Solutions The Leading Concrete Company in Savannah Georgia
In recent years, technology has made concrete industry transformations remarkable. Savannah Concrete Solutions keeps up to date with industry trends to offer high-quality services at a fair price. Savannah Concrete Solutions is a reliable concrete service provider in Savannah, Georgia. They are a top concrete contractor in Savannah GA, because...
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Savannah, Georgia
Georgia has many beautiful state parks that are perfect for a family outing or a day of exploration. Georgia State Parks offer a lot to do for families, couples and for those who like to explore alone. The parks close to the city of Savannah are filled with hiking trails,...
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
wtoc.com
How to make a grilled cheese sandwich
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
wtoc.com
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Comments / 0