ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday

Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
BALTIMORE, MD
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson injury update and expected return

With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
TENNESSEE STATE
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 7

This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy