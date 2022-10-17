With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO