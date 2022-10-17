Read full article on original website
Related
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, 10/23/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 7
Odds/Point Spread: 49ers (+1.5) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) are traveling to Levi's Stadium on Sunday where they will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-3). Kansas City is 1.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 47.5. The Kansas City Chiefs step onto the field holding a record of...
Look: Robbie Anderson Shares His Reaction To Monday's Trade
A notable trade shook up the NFL world this Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers are dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The news comes just one day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the team's loss to the Rams ...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Crushing Injury News On Tuesday
Tampa Bay will be without a key defensive piece for the next several weeks. After injuring his foot in the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to Kansas City, Ian Rapoport announced today via twitter that defensive back Logan Ryan is scheduled for surgery tomorrow and anticipates the corner/safety ending up on ...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Yardbarker
Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start
After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3). The contest has a point total set at 47.5. The Bengals are a perfect 3-0 against the spread in their past three games, and have a 2-1 straight-up record in those matchups.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Trying to make sense of a chaotic, unpredictable first third of the season
We are a third of the way through the NFL season, and it's already a league where little makes sense. Before the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered three of the top teams in the NFC, if not the top three. Six weeks in, they are a combined 9-9 -- or just three of the many mediocre teams in the NFL.
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson injury update and expected return
With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/20/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/20/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Picks. Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints 10/20/2022. The New Orleans Saints travel to Phoenix, AZ to face the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15PM EST at State Farm Staidum. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a...
NFL Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies 100: Former Cardinals player is the only member to have 1,000 rushing, receiving and passing yards
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals (now Arizona Cardinals) to an NFL championship back in 1947 and is the only player inducted into the Hall of Fame with over 1,000 rushing, receiving and passing yards in his career.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
Week 7 Rankings: Team Defenses
Patriots defense has a plus matchup Monday night vs. Bears.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
Comments / 0