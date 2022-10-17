Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
NHL
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4
Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4.
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
NBC Sports
Rangers players defend Quinn's track record with young prospects
NEW YORK -- If David Quinn doesn’t like young players, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren sure didn’t get the memo. This could be of some reassurance to some Sharks fans, who might blame top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau’s presences in the AHL on Quinn. Both...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Rangers
The San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers as they continue the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup: TBA. Game Notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn and GM Mike Grier return to NY. They are both...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Living Up to Locker Room Expectations
The New York Rangers look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference through four games. Again it is only four games, but the Rangers look like an offensive juggernaut that is ready to take the NHL by storm. Many expected the Rangers to take the next step this season after an incredible trip to the Eastern Conference Final last year. However, this year the bar has been raised inside the locker room. And so far the Rangers are living up to those expectations, as they are on a mission to win it all.
