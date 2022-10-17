Read full article on original website
dequeenbee.com
What manufacturing workers make in Arkansas
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Arkansas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
onlyinark.com
White-Tailed Deer in Arkansas
Drive along nearly any road in Arkansas at dawn or dusk, and you will likely spot a few deer grazing in the fields along the tree line. White-tailed deer are one of Arkansas’s most frequently spotted wildlife, so it’s no wonder they were designated as the state animal in 1993. Deer play a vital role in our ecosystem and are responsible for feeding many of our state’s residents.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Candidates running for Governor of Arkansas: Who are they?
Democrat Chris Jones, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will be vying for the top spot in Arkansas as current Governor Asa Hutchinson faces term limits. While none of the candidates has held elected office, Sanders is reported to lead the polls in the already heavily...
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations through Tuesday, October 18
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 18, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Queenville LLC, Leotis Tyrome Porchia Jr., 550 Progress, Camden filed 10/11/22. Union. Askblk Com LLC, Thomas Lasayers Gray, 1200 S. Jackson, El Dorado filed 10/10/22. Kyle & Company Lash...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KATV
Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,872 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,872 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 2,083 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 267 new cases per day in the...
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
KHBS
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
KHBS
Arkansas candidates for secretary of state spar over help for small business
CONWAY, Ark. — The two candidates competing in Arkansas' secretary of state election sparred over how much help small businesses are getting from the office. Anna Beth Gorman, a Democrat, and incumbent John Thurston, a Republican, met in a debate in Conway. Follow this link for an issue-by-issue breakdown of the debate.
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
localmemphis.com
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
What is Arkansas Ballot Issue 1?
There are four ballot issues that will be on the Arkansas ballot in November. What does Ballot Issue 1 mean?
Three candidates running for Arkansas’ U.S. House District 3
Three people are running to be the next U.S. House Representative for Arkansas' District 3 in the November midterm election.
Kait 8
What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For Arkansans who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, you’re in luck, as early voting for the Natural State begins soon. The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Early voting will take...
KHBS
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
KHBS
Issue 3 seeks to add protections for religious liberty in Arkansas
Issue 3 will be on the ballot for Arkansans to vote on in November. Issue 3 was brought to the ballot by the state legislature. It calls for an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, adding extra constitutional protections to religious liberty. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas said...
