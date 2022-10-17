ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Avis Annette Aldridge, 72, of Monroe

Avis Annette Aldridge “Chubby”, 72 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on October 17, 2022. Annette was born on March 7, 1950 to the late Claudine Rowe Dalton and the late Lewis Bill Dalton. Annette was preceded in death by her son, Steve Aldridge; sister, Sandra Dalton.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Funeral services set Wednesday for former Banks County sheriff

The sheriffs in both Banks and Jackson counties are sending condolences in the loss of former Banks County Sheriff Allen Venable. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Ga. 51 South in Banks County. Venable, 74, died Monday, Oct. 17, at his...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Walton County BOE member charged with theft by conversion resigns her post

Update: Monroe, GA (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Walton Tribune reports that District 1 Walton County Board of Education member, Simoen Baker, has resigned from her seat on the board. She was not in attendance in person, but her resignation was accepted unanimously by the board at Tuesday’s BOE meeting. Baker is up for re-election, unopposed, in next month’s General Election but she has reportedly moved out of the area. Her move and resignation comes on the heals of her arrest in August for alleged theft by conversion. Get the full update on The Walton Tribune’s website.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood

The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams

FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road. “The driver of the truck lost control as...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: One injured in early morning crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality

UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots

Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022. The Georgia Department of...
MONROE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA

