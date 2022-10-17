MPD Reports: Juvenile claims mother tried to stab her; collision between vehicle and motorized wheel chair; children locked out of their home

Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Passenger throws gun out of window during pursuit; cars racing ends in fatality; juvenile assaults caretaker
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage to Property –...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: 15-year-old sneaks in thru upstairs window to see 14-year-old; suicide attempt; entering auto and domestic violence reports
Dispute – W. Marable – Male and female subjects were involved in a verbal dispute. Both subjects stated the dispute was verbal only. Neither subject had visible injuries. Subjects left the area together. Welfare Check – Walton Mills Apartments- Female subject was in a friend’s apartment laying on...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence...
Forsyth County Blotter: Men arrested during two different drug busts, obstructing an officer
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:. On October 14, a deputy was conducting a subdivision check in Hickory Hill Estates off Parks Road when he observed a white Lexus still running that was sitting on the wrong side of the roadway.“I advised dispatch I was out with the vehicle in front of 6125 Hickory Hills Rd. I made a driver-side approach making contact with a male in the driver seat, later identified as Leontae Stewart-Jackson. Upon immediate contact with the vehicle, I noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When making contact with the driver he was initially compliant, but I noted he was wearing a camo-style ski mask pulled up over his nose and only his eyes were visible,” the deputy wrote.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera stealing power tools in Jackson County, sheriff says
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing power tools. Officials say the theft happened on Oct. 17 at a location on Old Winder Jefferson Highway just off Highway 11. According to deputies, the man stole multiple power tools from a...
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old arrested for double shooting in 'drug deal gone bad,' deputies say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said they arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting one man in the face and another in the neck during a "drug deal that went bad." Police said Keondra Hunter is in Spalding County Jail charged with two counts of aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
Monroe Local News
Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges
UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road. “The driver of the truck lost control as...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Car window smashed and more
The rear window of a car was smashed in the Teen Matters parking lot on Oct. 9, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. ACCPD reviewed footage of the incident on Oct. 12 that showed another car potentially striking the woman’s bumper around 12:09 p.m. An...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Man found deceased in his truck; suicide threat; mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – A...
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality
UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.
Update: Deputies arrest man they say shot his own brother in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mendoza has been taken into custody. Investigators are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot his own brother in Hall County, leaving him with serious injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Hall County...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 22-year-old Clayton County man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 22-year-old man with several medical conditions, who was last seen Monday morning. Police in Clayton County said Marques Scott was last seen at around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Scott is about 5-foot-9 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
accesswdun.com
GA Department of Corrections van causes multi-vehicle wreck on I-985 near Oakwood
The driver of a Georgia Department of Corrections van on Wednesday allegedly caused a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate I-985 northbound that injured six people. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a DOC Chevrolet Express van was transporting a female inmate in the left lane near mile marker 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m.. Traffic had slowed to a stop, and authorities said the DOC van was following a Buick Centry too closely.
Hit-and-run victim’s family believed police had warrants in the case. Police told us they didn’t
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family breathed a sigh of relief when they found police had arrest warrants for a suspect accused of killing their loved one in hit-and-run. But the family says that relief turned into anger when Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned police have not...
