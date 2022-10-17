Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
ringsidenews.com
Possible Good News For CM Punk & The Elite’s AEW Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE
Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
411mania.com
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
tjrwrestling.net
Ace Steel Gone From AEW
A new report has indicated that suspended AEW producer Ace Steel has been released by the company following the backstage fight at All Out. All Out should have been a big occasion for CM Punk as he returned to pay-per-view following his foot injury and recaptured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as Punk took his opportunity at the post-show press conference to settle a few scores.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
411mania.com
MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Turn Face
MJF is enjoying his life as AEW’s top heel and may not want that to change any time soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that even though MJF is getting babyface reactions from audiences, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF References His Failed WWE Tryout During AEW Dynamite Promo
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was, as usual, eventful, especially for those who crave segments containing Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Midway through the show, the self-proclaimed "generational talent" burst onto the scene during a Tony Schiavone interview with William Regal. MJF confronted Regal, reminding him that years ago, he got the chance...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
ComicBook
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/20/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. Heath Slater & Rhino. *Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X-Division Championship. *Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s AEW Dark, Delirious To Make MLW Debut, More
A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both.”
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
