Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS & NOTES
Chucky the sets stage for Halloween Havoc: NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (WWE Network Exclusive) Rangoli Tributes for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul on Diwali | I-MegaFan Ep. 6: WWE Now India. Rey Mysterio doesn’t need any backup against Gunther: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 22, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER FROM TONIGHT'S IMPACT TAPING IN LAS VEGAS
Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at tonight's Impact taping in Las Vegas. The title change is slated to air in November. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PPV REPORT: TRIPLE THREAT, TWO WHEEL MATCHES, A LADDER MATCH, AMBULANCE MATCH, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of NXT’s Halloween Havoc event from Orlando, Florida. Make sure to check out all of the news about the show, including interviews, reports, news stories, preview audio, post show press conference, blogs, and post game show. Your hosts for the Kickoff Show are Sam...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOXLEY VS. PENTA SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW released the following video setting up AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Penta of the Lucha Brothers this Wednesday on Dynamite:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILER
Earlier today, we ran spoiler results from Impact Wrestling's TV taping last night noting that Alan Angels has joined Violence by Design. We are also hearing that Big Kon, aka the former Konor from The Ascension during his time in WWE, has also been added to the group. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING STAR SIGNS NEW DEAL
Pat LaPrade reported this evening that former ROH Champion PCO has signed a new one year deal with Impact Wrestling that will carry him through Halloween 2023 with the promotion:. PCO's next storyline feud will be against Eddie Edwards. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HBK TO MEET WITH REPORTERS AFTER HAVOC, NEW MERCH, LIV WORKS WITH SHEAMUS AND MORE
Shawn Michaels will be hosting a reporter call after tonight's Halloween Havoc PLE. WWE Shop has released Raw Halloween T-shirt designs. The online retailer also has a new Signature Series WWE Championship for the Ultimate Warrior for $499.99. Burning Questions With Dwayne Johnson & The 'Black Adam' Cast. Liv Morgan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BROCK TO HALLOWEEN RAW, SMACKDOWN TO FS1 NEXT WEEK, REY VS. GUNTHER AND MORE
Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the 10/31 edition of Raw in Dallas, Texas. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are being sent to next week's Smackdown taping, likely for a dark match. Due to FOX's Major League Baseball coverage, next week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on FS1, featuring...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV tonight from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE THE LATEST BRAY WYATT QR CODE ON SMACKDOWN LEADS...
Tonight’s Smackdown segment of the Bray Wyatt villain had another QR Code. It forwards to here: https://www.wwe.com/8552111333. While it is a psych evaluation form, the client ID listed in the upper right corner of the document is actually a phone number that has a creepy little message from Bray saying he didn’t lose control.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES A MOST DESERVING SIGNING, LOTS OF INTERESTING NAMES WORK DARK TAPING AND MORE
AEW officially announced that Willow Nightingale has officially signed with the company. As someone who has watched her work since she was rookie for NYWC in Long Island and has seen a continued improvement every month out of her since, this is something that is obviously very deserving:. There were...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match has been officially added to the 11/5 WWE Crown Jewel PPV. Previously announced for the next Saudi Arabia PPV:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WOMEN'S TAG TITLE, LOGAN SPEAKS, BRAY SPEAKS, SOLO VERSUS SHEAMUS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H HEALTH UPDATE
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol and will not be at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that Levesque "feels fine" and is going through the proper steps required of him...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN
Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus has been officially added to tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CALLS OUT JAY WHITE & MORE NJPW VIDEOS
FREE FULL EPISODE! Ren Narita vs Buddy Matthews! | STRONG ep 83. A double title championship episode! | STRONG Highlights. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0