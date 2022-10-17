Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/20/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. Heath Slater & Rhino. *Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X-Division Championship. *Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To Hangman Page’s Injury, Page Chimes In
The wrestling world is reacting to the scary incident involving Hangman Page that occurred on Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Page suffered a concussion during his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite. AEW’s medical staff called the match off, which caused the company to improvise the final ten minutes of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for October 18, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
During her latest livestream on YouTube, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey presented her pitch for how she would book the ending of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out some of the highlights from the livestream below:. On her idea for...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s AEW Dark, Delirious To Make MLW Debut, More
A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both.”
