'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac

While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW

Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
SAN JOSE, CA
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/20/22)

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. Heath Slater & Rhino. *Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X-Division Championship. *Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. The...
The Wrestling World Reacts To Hangman Page’s Injury, Page Chimes In

The wrestling world is reacting to the scary incident involving Hangman Page that occurred on Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Page suffered a concussion during his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite. AEW’s medical staff called the match off, which caused the company to improvise the final ten minutes of the show.
WWE NXT Results for October 18, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ORLANDO, FL
Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel

During her latest livestream on YouTube, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey presented her pitch for how she would book the ending of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out some of the highlights from the livestream below:. On her idea for...
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
Watch This Week’s AEW Dark, Delirious To Make MLW Debut, More

A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

