ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
8 WWE performers Bret Hart wishes he wrestled before retirement
Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'
Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise. Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."
ewrestlingnews.com
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
ComicBook
Triple H Reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
He once again has the whole wrestling world in his hands. Bray Wyatt made his highly-anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules, bringing human versions of his Firefly Funhouse puppets with him. This culminated weeks of "white rabbit" teases on WWE programming, which involved QR codes scattered around broadcasts of Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown that corresponded to cryptic videos and pictures. These innovative teases were a collaborative effort between Wyatt himself and new Long-Term Creative Director Rob Fee.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To Hangman Page’s Injury, Page Chimes In
The wrestling world is reacting to the scary incident involving Hangman Page that occurred on Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Page suffered a concussion during his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite. AEW’s medical staff called the match off, which caused the company to improvise the final ten minutes of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/20/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. Heath Slater & Rhino. *Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X-Division Championship. *Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray vs. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Austin Theory Appears On WWE NXT, Teases MITB Cash-In
Concluding this week’s episode of WWE NXT was a special edition of the “Kevin Owens Show,” with Owens, along with several other main roster members, appearing throughout the night. Owens hosted WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh prior to their Triple Threat Match...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Tag Team Title Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ll see both the men’s and women’s NXT Tag Team Championships up for grabs on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Edris Enofe & Malik Blade will face off against Pretty Deadly for the men’s tag team titles.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Reveals How Some Wrestlers Can Destroy Themselves
AEW talent William Regal recently sat down with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge to discuss a variety of topics, including how some wrestlers can destroy themselves by trying to be “the best in the world.”. Additionally, Sir Regal commented on how there will never be a single best wrestler...
