Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is expected to practice fully heading into Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Brandon Staley. Allen is "on pace" to return to full practices this week as he enters the final stages of his recovery from an early-season hamstring injury. A full practice to open the week on Wednesday would match this report and put Allen on track to return to action in Week 7. Allen's practice participation should be monitored throughout the week as he nears a return.

1 DAY AGO