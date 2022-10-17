Read full article on original website
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Yardbarker
The Yankees punted Game 1 of the ALCS and it was obvious
Coming off a strenuous ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees were backed into a corner regarding the usage of their starting pitchers. With Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino all unavailable for Game 1 against the Houston Astros, they were forced to pick between Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán. Unfortunately, it was a losing decision, no matter what Aaron Boone chose to do.
Did Yankees actually benefit from ALDS Game 5 postponement?
After making everyone in attendance wait until 9:45 p.m. ET for a game that was supposed to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, Major League Baseball postponed Monday night’s ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. It’ll now take place on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
numberfire.com
Monday's Game 5 between Yankees and Guardians postponed until Tuesday
Game 5 of the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' playoff series has been postponed until Tuesday due to rain. Both teams held out hope for a delayed start for a long time after the initial start time of 7:07 p.m. was pushed back due to rain, but eventually, the game had to be pushed back until Tuesday.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have A New Game 5 Starter
Because Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to rain, both teams now have the opportunity to do something different with their starting rotations. The Yankees have taken advantage of the extra day off and will send left-hander Nestor Cortes...
Guardians have major pitching decision to make ahead of ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees were set for a massive ALDS Game 5 showdown on Monday night. Then the rain came, and the showdown was put on hold for one more night. The Guardians and Yankees will play Tuesday night to determine who advances to the ALCS. Awaiting...
lastwordonsports.com
Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS
The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
Clayton News Daily
