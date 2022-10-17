ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

The Collier County permitting process: What you need to know before you rebuild

By Ryan Arbogast
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, if you “plan on constructing, enlarging, altering, repairing, moving, demolishing, or changing occupancy” of your home or business, you must apply for a building permit — according to the Collier County Growth Management Department.

That includes anything to “install, erect, alter, repair, remove, or replace any electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing system,” as per the Department’s guidelines.

Debris removal does not factor into permit application. You may also remove drywall below 18 inches (below most electrical outlets) without a permit.

According to Florida State Law, permit applications are required to be returned within a certain time frame.

–Residential homes/properties (30 days)

–Commercial properties (45 days)

If applications are not returned within that time frame, application fees are waived. Those fees typically are around $50-$100.

The City of Naples has waived its application fees for all residents.

All applications can be found on the Collier County Growth Management website.

