gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Preview for Mercer at Chattanooga Saturday
GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESSER | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA--- The Chattanooga Mocs and Mercer Bears meet with everything on the line Saturday. It's the biggest game of the early Southern Conference schedule with the 11th-ranked Bears (4-0) holding a half-game lead over the Mocs and Samford at 3-0 in league play.
gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Tuesday Press Conference Ahead of a Pivotal SoCon Weekend
CHATTANOOGA---It's a big game week. Is it because it's a matchup of No. 8 vs. No. 11? Is it because the winner is in first place when the final horn sounds?. Both of those are solid points. But no, it's a big game because it's the next one on the schedule. Coach Rusty Wright, senior left tackle McClendon Curtis and slot safety Reuben Lowery III all shared that sentiment in some way during their individual sessions at the podium.
gomocs.com
Women’s Tennis Ready for ITA Ohio Valley Regional in Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA --- Following the men's action last week, the Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team is ready for its turn to compete at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Ohio Valley Regional that takes place October 19-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event will be held between the University of Tennessee and Tyson...
gomocs.com
RECAP: Women’s Golf Tied with Alabama at Mississippi State
WEST POINT, Miss.---The Chattanooga Mocs fought through a difficult day at the Ally. The ladies shot 307 and 298 for a total of 605 which is tied for seventh with Alabama. Dorota Zalewska and Megan Docherty led the squad with both ranking in the top 20. Zalewska (T12) battled through an ailment to shoot 77 and 71, while Docherty (T19) added 76 and 74. Docherty had the low 18 over the opening holes, and Zalewska added another par or better 18 in round two to pace the rise into seventh.
chattanoogacw.com
'Bleeding orange:' Chattanooga Vols fan tears ACL while celebrating Alabama's defeat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just like Vols fans everywhere else, a Tennessee Vols fan in Chattanooga had a day he'll never forget on Saturday. But that day didn't just leave Matt Wheeler with happy memories. He also now has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. See why...
AdWeek
Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WTVCFOX
Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
WTVCFOX
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
WTVCFOX
18-year-old shot several times in Chattanooga Monday night, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Monday night, the Chattanooga Police Department says. They say the shooting happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street. When police arrived, CPD says they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a...
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sequatchie (Sequatchie, TN)
According to the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Upon the arrival of the officers, the battery of the SUV started creating sparks.
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County Schools fines First Student school bus contractor almost $480,000
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools has fined the only company it's hired as a contractor to take kids to and from school. School officials confirmed for us on Monday that First Student has been fined almost $480,000. Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told us in an email on...
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
WTVCFOX
Father says 9-year-old boy shot in Tracy City by family member; both families speak out
TRACY CITY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter. His father, Johnny Coulter, tells us he was shot by his 9-year-old cousin and he thinks it was intentional. He says an adult gave a teenage cousin a loaded gun, which the nine...
