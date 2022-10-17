ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gomocs.com

GAME WEEK: Preview for Mercer at Chattanooga Saturday

GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESSER | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA--- The Chattanooga Mocs and Mercer Bears meet with everything on the line Saturday. It's the biggest game of the early Southern Conference schedule with the 11th-ranked Bears (4-0) holding a half-game lead over the Mocs and Samford at 3-0 in league play.
gomocs.com

GAME WEEK: Tuesday Press Conference Ahead of a Pivotal SoCon Weekend

CHATTANOOGA---It's a big game week. Is it because it's a matchup of No. 8 vs. No. 11? Is it because the winner is in first place when the final horn sounds?. Both of those are solid points. But no, it's a big game because it's the next one on the schedule. Coach Rusty Wright, senior left tackle McClendon Curtis and slot safety Reuben Lowery III all shared that sentiment in some way during their individual sessions at the podium.
gomocs.com

Women’s Tennis Ready for ITA Ohio Valley Regional in Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA --- Following the men's action last week, the Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team is ready for its turn to compete at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Ohio Valley Regional that takes place October 19-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event will be held between the University of Tennessee and Tyson...
gomocs.com

RECAP: Women’s Golf Tied with Alabama at Mississippi State

WEST POINT, Miss.---The Chattanooga Mocs fought through a difficult day at the Ally. The ladies shot 307 and 298 for a total of 605 which is tied for seventh with Alabama. Dorota Zalewska and Megan Docherty led the squad with both ranking in the top 20. Zalewska (T12) battled through an ailment to shoot 77 and 71, while Docherty (T19) added 76 and 74. Docherty had the low 18 over the opening holes, and Zalewska added another par or better 18 in round two to pace the rise into seventh.
AdWeek

Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
WDEF

Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
WDEF

Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
