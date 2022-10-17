Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
How Orca Security uses agentless API scanning to identify multicloud risks
Probably the most harmful dangers are sometimes those you can not see. Sadly, many organizations have such little visibility over their cloud environments that they’re leaving publicly discoverable vulnerabilities and APIs open to exploitation by attackers. With analysis displaying that the average enterprise has 15,564 APIs, there are many...
aiexpress.io
ThousandEyes launches new EU Cloud Region to serve European customer growth
Cisco ThousandEyes has expanded its international presence with the launch of a brand new EU Cloud Area. Prepared for operation instantly, the brand new EU Cloud Area, hosted on an AWS-based information centre in Frankfurt, Germany, will serve the corporate’s rising base of consumers utilizing ThousandEyes’ cloud and Web intelligence know-how within the European Union (EU) and the Europe, Center East, and Africa (EMEA) area.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
aiexpress.io
Oracle unveils a bevy of products across its cloud analytics stack
At Oracle’s CloudWorld convention right this moment, the database and purposes juggernaut is asserting a spread of enhancements to its cloud enterprise intelligence (BI) and analytics stack. These embody new base options within the core Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) platform and, maybe extra vital, new protection for an array of analytics enterprise use instances in Oracle Fusion Analytics, the pre-built analytics fashions, information pipelines and dashboards for Oracle’s Fusion Applications.
aiexpress.io
New Oracle Alloy enables organizations to become cloud service providers
If there’s one expertise that underpins the fashionable enterprise atmosphere, it’s cloud computing. The adoption of cloud providers is accelerating to the purpose the place by 2025, Gartner estimates that over 95% of latest digital workloads will probably be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30% in 2021.
ZPE Systems launches smartphone-size cloud gateway for IoT, OT, & IoMD applications
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Was moving to cloud a mistake?
Based on a brand new examine from Wanclouds, 81% of IT leaders say their executives and boards of administrators have directed them to cut back or tackle no further cloud spending. It’s little shock as cloud prices skyrocket whereas the economic system stays in flux. After a number of years of unimpeded cloud progress, the findings recommend that enterprises’ unbridled cloud spending could quickly mood. Is that this true?
Trilio Announces General Availability of ‘Continuous Restore,’ Delivering Cloud-Native Application Portability and Recoverability in Seconds
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced the general availability of “Continuous Restore.” Continuous Restore offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of Kubernetes data and metadata from any cloud or storage platform to another, providing near-instantaneous recovery times for cloud-native applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005189/en/ Cloud-native innovation enables data-driven organizations to access ‘single-source-of-truth’ data from multiple, heterogeneous clouds simultaneously. (Graphic: Trilio)
Veritas Introduces Veritas Alta: The Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Data Management Platform
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today advanced its Autonomous Data Management strategy with the launch of Veritas Alta, a cloud data management platform that helps enterprises transition mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Veritas Alta harnesses the benefits of the cloud to reduce costs, strengthen ransomware resiliency, and ensure data is protected, available, and compliant. Veritas also introduced Veritas Alta View, a cloud-based management console that provides a unified view and control of the entire data estate—across edge, data center, and cloud—from a single pane of glass. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005244/en/ Veritas introduces Veritas Alta, a unified cloud data management platform that provides the broadest array of enterprise-class data services in the industry and brings together the entire cloud portfolio from Veritas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Trilio Extends Industry-Leading Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Anywhere, Across Any Cloud or Use Case
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
salestechstar.com
Coastal Cloud Recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards
Coastal Cloud Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem. Coastal Cloud announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for the third year in a row for its adherence to the partner program and passionate adoption of the navigator process with a focus on customer satisfaction.
TechCrunch
Code analysis tool AppMap wants to become Google Maps for developers
The 10/10-rated Log4Shell flaw in Log4j, an open source logging software that’s found practically everywhere, from online games to enterprise software and cloud data centers, claimed numerous victims from Adobe and Cloudflare to Twitter and Minecraft due to its ubiquitous presence. It was described by security experts as a “design failure of catastrophic proportions,” and demonstrated the potentially far-reaching consequences of shipping bad code.
getnews.info
FaceCheck Launches Reverse Image Search Application Programming Interface
FaceCheck, a leading provider of reverse image search and facial recognition technology, today announced the launch of its application programming interface (API) for reverse image facial recognition search. API for Cutting-edge Facial Recognition SearchFaceCheck reverse image search technology is based on many years of research in computer vision, artificial intelligence,...
informedinfrastructure.com
UP42 Launches ArcGIS Pro Add-in as Part of Esri Partner Network
BERLIN, Germany – UP42 made the first major announcement of its new partnership with the introduction of the UP42 ArcGIS Pro Add-in. Available on the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace, the UP42 add-in allows users to access UP42 data sets and projects from within ArcGIS Pro. UP42, a Silver Partner in...
thenewscrypto.com
Taco, an NFT Loyalty Automation Tool, Enables Tezos NFT Support on Shopify
The Taco app has integrated the energy-efficient, Tezos blockchain. Support for Tezos NFTs has been added to Shopify through the Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation Tool. Software development firm Taco Labs Inc. recently announced their programme “Taco: NFT Loyalty Automation” now supports Tezos NFTs on Shopify and has incorporated the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain.
aiexpress.io
Implement RStudio on your AWS environment and access your data lake using AWS Lake Formation permissions
R is a well-liked analytic programming language utilized by information scientists and analysts to carry out information processing, conduct statistical analyses, create information visualizations, and construct machine studying (ML) fashions. RStudio, the built-in improvement setting for R, supplies open-source instruments and enterprise-ready skilled software program for groups to develop and share their work throughout their group Constructing, securing, scaling and sustaining RStudio your self is, nonetheless, tedious and cumbersome.
aiexpress.io
The cloud has a people problem
In tech, we wish to faux that each downside will be solved by throwing {hardware} or software program at it. We assume insights will magically seem from knowledge if we apply the brute pressure of algorithms and servers. We consider purposes can blithely flit from cloud to cloud by means of “single panes of glass” and portability layers. In sum, we neglect that expertise is actually about folks and what they do with that expertise.
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This Cybersecurity Startup Emerged from Stealth with a $7.5 Million Seed Round to Advance Browser Security Solutions
The co-founder and CEO of LayerX discusses how his company's security platform is taking browser security to the next level.
futurumresearch.com
Microsoft and Cisco Partnership Focuses on Interoperability, Bringing Microsoft Teams to Cisco Meeting Devices
Analyst Take: At Microsoft Ignite 2022, interoperability took center stage — and it couldn’t have happened at a better time. Interoperability is easily the key facilitator for the hybrid workplace that is our reality today and seeing two key players in the collaboration space align for the sake of facilitating that is welcome news. If you and your team are anything like ours, you collaborate across and by way of multiple devices and collaboration platforms on a daily basis. But that fluidity can often come with frustrations and headaches, largely caused by —you guessed it —a lack of interoperability.
