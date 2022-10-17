In tech, we wish to faux that each downside will be solved by throwing {hardware} or software program at it. We assume insights will magically seem from knowledge if we apply the brute pressure of algorithms and servers. We consider purposes can blithely flit from cloud to cloud by means of “single panes of glass” and portability layers. In sum, we neglect that expertise is actually about folks and what they do with that expertise.

