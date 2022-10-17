ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Laurel receives Sustainable City Designation in 2022

The State of Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has once again designated the City of Laurel a “Sustainable City.” Laurel has successfully retained its recognition since 2011. The “Sustainable City” designation will enable the City to obtain grant funding for the revitalization of the former Quill...
