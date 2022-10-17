Achieving operational and clinical efficiency in a supply-constrained environment

Read full article on original website
The benefits of patient financing for both patients and providers
Patients are increasingly paying out of pocket for healthcare, forcing providers to spend more effort on collections. Health systems often offer patients various payment options, but that's generally at the expense of the system in time, money and resources. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health...
How BJC HealthCare ensured a smooth Epic revenue cycle integration
St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare completed its Epic revenue cycle integration in September, a process the system's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, said was a smooth one. Ms. Berry recently spoke with Becker's about the implementation, challenges with payer relations and how she is working to build a...
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
How hospitals can help their future leaders succeed
Planning for future leaders to take the helm has long been part of hospital and health system strategies. And it has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly amid an aging workforce, staffing challenges and an increasing number of employee and executive exits. A Sept. 21 report from executive...
Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19. Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an...
Meditech adds enhancements to its population health platform
EHR company Meditech is adding a population health management tool to its population health portfolio. The new tool, Expanse Population Insight, is powered by the Innovaccer data platform. The Population Insight tool aggregates data from claims and EHRs to provide clinicians with actionable data insight, according to the Oct. 18 Meditech news release.
Physicians becoming harder to replace as burnout continues, study finds
The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment released a study Oct. 18 highlighting the ongoing physician shortage nationwide. The study is based on data representing more than 175 AAPPR member organizations and more than 23,000 searches, more than half specific to physicians. AAPPR said this year's findings showed that...
Plan identifies action items to improve workforce well-being
U.S. healthcare needs to prioritize positive working environments and culture, support mental health, and fight to reduce the associated stigma to reduce the potential loss of workers, according to an Oct. 18 report from the California Medical Association. At least 40 percent of nurses, 20 percent of physicians, and 25...
Racist behavior frequently directed at healthcare providers: analysis
Fifty-seven percent of race-related patient safety incidents are due to patients making inappropriate racial comments or engaging in racist behavior toward their provider, according to an analysis by ECRI. ECRI, a nonprofit patient safety organization, categorized more than 500 patient safety incidents related to race over a full year, according...
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
How health system CIOs monitor health tech trends
As the healthcare landscape continues to shift with a focus on digital and strategic transformation, health system CIOs and tech leaders need to stay ahead of the curve for various upcoming IT innovations to see how digital transformation can enhance business operations. Becker's asked nine healthcare tech leaders: How do...
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
J&J weighs workforce cuts before consumer health business spinoff
Johnson & Johnson might trim its workforce because of financial pressures and its plans to spin off its consumer health business in 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 18. J&J CFO Joseph Wolk told the Journal various jobs could be affected but it wouldn't be a big layoff. "We're...
7 hospitals recent upgrades, expansions
The following seven hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 11:. Ashland, Ky.-based King's Daughters Medical Center is set to build a new emergency department. Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital completed a $166 million expansion. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center opened its upgraded labor and...
US unveils plan to boost pandemic preparedness: 4 key objectives
The White House on Oct. 18 unveiled a strategy to bolster the nation's ability to respond to future pandemics and other biological threats, including an objective to manufacture enough of a new vaccine to protect the population within 130 days of a new outbreak. Biden administration officials described the strategy...
Fellows call for interventional cardiology matching system
Interventional cardiology is the last subspecialty within cardiology to not use a match system to place fellows into programs, and it's time to change that, an article by TCTMD said on Oct. 19. The current system of individual applications has led to trainees dealing with high-stress, undergoing ultimatum-style interviews where...
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
'It's the perfect storm': Capacity issues intensify at children's hospitals amid RSV surge
Children's hospitals across the country are increasingly operating at or beyond capacity as they struggle to treat an unrelenting surge of patients with respiratory illnesses. Hospitals in at least 23 states told NBC News they are facing capacity issues amid an unseasonably early and severe surge of patients with illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus.
8 health systems, hospitals impacted by cybersecurity incidents in the last 30 days
From a third-party data breach to the Chicago-based CommonSpirit ransomware attack that shut down IT systems at affiliated hospitals around the country, here are eight health systems that have been affected by a cybersecurity incident since Sept. 30:. Seattle Children's notified 6,750 patients that some of their protected health information...
