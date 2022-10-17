Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KKTV
Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard. Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate...
Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of men, desperate in their need to improve their coif, stole hair care products and cash from a Springs beauty store. Hair Care Burglars (CSPD) According to police, the duo targeted the business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard, just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, September The post On the Lookout: Hair care thieves; trespassing suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
KRDO
Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
Car and home hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs, police say
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after reports of a disturbance and shots fired early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in southeast Colorado Springs. At around 1 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, off of East Fountain Boulevard and west of […]
Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are now investigating after Republican candidate for El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer reported several of her campaign signs were stolen and vandalized Monday, some spray painted with the words, "Hail Satan." Bremer says she discovered signs were missing and vandalized at three intersections in the city The post Colorado Springs Police investigating after candidate’s signs vandalized with ‘Hail Satan’ appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot trash service employees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in custody following an altercation between himself and a trash service employee involving a firearm. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Colorado Ave. at 10:04 a.m. Police said the incident began when a local trash service was picking up trash in an alley. The altercation was between a trash service employee and a customer.
CBS Denver
Colorado Springs teen will keep bullet in his head after shooting
A teenager from Colorado Springs is recovering after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Jabin Wade goes to college at Prairie View A&M University near Houston, TX. Wade was struck by the bullet while driving home with friends at college. "Everybody told me in the hospital was constantly reminding me that I'm very lucky, I'm extremely lucky to be alive, especially considering I still have the bullet," said Wade. Doctors are optimistic that Wade will recover with no permanent damage but the bullet will remain in his head. It's located next to an artery and there is concern about trying to remove it.
Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man faces multiple charges after a reported shooting by a Colorado Springs church. Now, newly-obtained court documents reveal the moments that led up to the shooting and how bystanders were able to prevent deaths. An affidavit of probable cause says on Sunday, October 16 around 4 p.m., shots started The post Court documents reveal what led up to a shooting by a Colorado Springs church appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
KKTV
Robber remains at large after holding up north Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are looking for a robber who held up a store in broad daylight Tuesday. Witnesses told police a white man in ski mask walked into the business just after 10:20 a.m., pulled out a gun, and ordered an employee to give him money. The employee did what he said, and the suspect fled.
Police respond to car accident following a stabbing at a Pueblo KFC
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a fast food restaurant on Pueblo's north side. Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the KFC at 4171 N. Elizabeth St. at 6:50 p.m. While responding to the restaurant, officers were notified of a nearby traffic accident at Hwy. 50 and The post Police respond to car accident following a stabbing at a Pueblo KFC appeared first on KRDO.
Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working on clean-up efforts at Fountain Creek. According to police, the amount of trash and the overall health hazard at the river bottom was worse than anticipated. Monday, the Pueblo Police Department said they found trash, hazardous waste, needles, and more in the area. They spent The post Police say Pueblo’s Fountain Creek cleanup was worse than anticipated appeared first on KRDO.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
KRDO
Lawsuit against 3 Colorado Springs police officers allege ‘grossly excessive force’ in arrest of 17-year-old
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were named in a lawsuit accusing them of using "grossly excessive force" during an arrest of a 17-year-old high school student. According to 9News, the lawsuit filed by Denver civil rights attorney David Lane said the...
KRDO
New Pueblo County Sheriff sworn in Tuesday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office welcomed its newest leader today. Sheriff David J. Lucero was sworn in Tuesday by Chief Judge Eyler. The Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Lucero, who is completing the term of retired Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Article Topic...
Mistrial declared in former Manitou Springs High School teacher
Former Manitou Springs High School teacher and soccer coach Matthew Barton, who was accused of sexual assault, was granted a mistrial, according to Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
iheart.com
Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)
This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
KKTV
WATCH- CSPD officers named in excessive force lawsuit
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 10/17/22. Wheat Ridge Police ask for help locating Escalade in this video. Call 303-235-2945 with info.
