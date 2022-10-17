Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is CEO of Truth Social and How Many Users Are on Trump's Platform?
Former President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced he was launching his own social media. Here's who has been running the company through 2022.
Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous ‘legs’ in Meta keynote were not actually virtual reality, report says
Mark Zuckerberg’s “legs” were not all they seemed during a now-infamous part of his company’s keynote, a report has claimed. Earlier this week, Mr Zuckerberg took the starring role in a new keynote by Meta, the Facebook parent company. In it, he introduced a number of new technologies coming to its metaverse platform.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
The Metaverse Is Inevitable—but Not How Mark Zuckerberg Expects
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape. Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were already accepted.
How many more warning signs does Mark Zuckerberg need to see before he pulls the plug on his metaverse?
Mark Zuckerberg should pause, reflect, and ask himself one important question: When is enough, enough?
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
Elon Musk threatens to make weaponized drones in concerning tweet
ELON Musk threatened to make weaponized drones this week as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine carries on. After sharing an Associated Press article on the use of killer drones in Ukraine, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a Tweet asking if he would be making similar weapons any time soon.
Men Are Revealing Things They Want To Stop Being Judged For Doing, And Some Of These Had Never Even Occurred To Me Before
"Why should women be the only ones to get that stuff?"
The Highly Anticipated Legs on Mark Zuckerberg's Avatar Were Pretty Much a Lie
The company said Thursday that the long-awaited (and difficult to produce) avatar legs were animations – and potentially not actually a result of its VR technology.
Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple in Instagram plug for his WhatsApp messaging platform
Mark Zuckerberg claims WhatsApp’s privacy settings are superior to iMessage’s. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hit out at competitor Apple in a not-so-subtle Instagram post slamming Apple iMessage’s supposed lack of privacy compared to that of the Meta-owned WhatsApp. Zuckerberg posted an image of a new Meta...
How to delete your Twitter account
Twitter is the place many of us go for our daily dose of news and to stay up to date with the latest trends. But that constant flow of information can sometimes turn into a cacophony that we all need a break from. Either that or you're just bored of seeing those preachy threads on productivity all through your feed. Whatever the reason, you can temporarily deactivate or permanently delete your Twitter account with a few taps.
Phys.org
The Right Stuff: The new conservative dating app which has, unsurprisingly, failed to attract women
The Right Stuff is a new conservative dating app, recently launched in the US. Not yet available in Australia, the app was apparently created "for conservatives to connect in authentic and meaningful ways." It offers to bring people together with shared values and similar passions, ensuring users "view profiles without...
DIY Photography
Report: Instagram’s latest “inspiration” for a new feature is… Myspace
It’s nothing new for Meta to enrich Instagram with features picked up from other popular apps. But here’s an unusual claim: Instagram’s next new feature could come from, believe it or not, MySpace. Mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi recently discovered a cool new feature that...
A Facebook contractor describes what it's like working on the company's customer service front lines
In an interview with Insider, a Facebook customer-service contractor described torrents of abuse from customers, and insomnia from the job's stress.
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing
Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
Facebook owner Meta is ordered by UK watchdog to sell Giphy over fears it would limit other social media platforms' access to GIFs
Meta has been ordered by the UK watchdog to sell Giphy over fears it would limit other social media platforms' access to GIFs. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) first ordered the reverse of the £353.6 million ($400 million) acquisition last year. Meta appealed against this decision to the...
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Amol Rajan Interviews Greta Thunberg review – she is doomed to the pure hell of arguing with people
Faced with questions both remarkable and daft, the climate crisis campaigner calmly sees each one off. But then there’s the one that makes her giggle uncontrollably …
Comments / 1