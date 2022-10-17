ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
TheDailyBeast

The Metaverse Is Inevitable—but Not How Mark Zuckerberg Expects

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape. Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were already accepted.
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Newsweek

'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'

I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
The US Sun

Elon Musk threatens to make weaponized drones in concerning tweet

ELON Musk threatened to make weaponized drones this week as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine carries on. After sharing an Associated Press article on the use of killer drones in Ukraine, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a Tweet asking if he would be making similar weapons any time soon.
Android Police

How to delete your Twitter account

Twitter is the place many of us go for our daily dose of news and to stay up to date with the latest trends. But that constant flow of information can sometimes turn into a cacophony that we all need a break from. Either that or you're just bored of seeing those preachy threads on productivity all through your feed. Whatever the reason, you can temporarily deactivate or permanently delete your Twitter account with a few taps.
DIY Photography

Report: Instagram’s latest “inspiration” for a new feature is… Myspace

It’s nothing new for Meta to enrich Instagram with features picked up from other popular apps. But here’s an unusual claim: Instagram’s next new feature could come from, believe it or not, MySpace. Mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi recently discovered a cool new feature that...
GAMINGbible

Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing

Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...

