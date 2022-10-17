Local McDonald’s to offer free meals to veterans on Veteran’s Day again this year

Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield - Picking a Health Plan
KATV & GMAR - ABCBS talk about different healthcare plans and finding the right one for your needs. For More Information Click Here!
nwahomepage.com
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing family from West Michigan was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the state’s Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their home, police confirmed. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their...
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas family raise organ donor awareness after losing son to fatal car accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The year 1984 marked a special day for South Arkansas parents Phil and Jody Pinckard as they welcomed their son Mark Wesley Pinckard into the world. At eighteen years old, Mark’s life was cut short after an unexpected car crash claimed his life. Although it...
KHBS
New flight options from Northwest Arkansas National Airport
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In just a few months, Breeze Airways will begin traveling to a trio of new destinations out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The first new route from XNA will go to Phoenix, Arizona. Those are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17. The other...
A Fright When You Spend The Night? Arkansas’ Most Haunted Hotels
I have stayed at two of these hotels and B&Bs listed here, and so far, very little luck in our ghostly investigations, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. HauntedRooms.com has a report on the 9 most haunted hotels in Arkansas and since this is the witching season and all, I thought I might share a few with you, along with my experiences at two of them.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
KATV
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
Arkansas Airbnb owner talks after splitting global $10 million winnings for most OMG! overnight stays
A central Arkansas Airbnb is one of 100 worldwide that will split a $10 million prize for a unique overnight stay facility.
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
5newsonline.com
Beyond Meat exec departs company after Arkansas arrest, job cuts
EL SEGUNDO, California — The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man's nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company Friday amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales. Doug Ramsey, a former Tyson Foods...
thesandpaper.net
There’s No Passing Up This Year’s Classic; Jersey Thing Become an Arkansas Thing
If you have an outside thermometer, go out and make nice since it’s about to take a wild and crazy ride. How the heck is Steve Martin doing these days?. We are heading into a period of up and down temperatures of the highest and weirdest order. A prime...
nwahomepage.com
Good Day NWA: NWTI
Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Haunted house gives back with screams and donations. Footage released of inmate who died in Crawford County …. Footage released of inmate who died in Crawford...
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
nwahomepage.com
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home...
KTLO
Arkansas AG warns of jury duty scam, local county clerk has tips
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans to be wary of con artists attempting to convince unsuspecting consumers that they have missed jury duty and are facing law enforcement action. Rutledge says The scammers often call consumers under the guise of representing a law enforcement agency or court official, claiming that the individual faces a fine or imprisonment for missing jury duty.
nwahomepage.com
State of Oklahoma executes sixth death row inmate in 2022
MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The sixth Oklahoma death row inmate has been executed at the state prison in McAlester this year. On Thursday morning, officials say 57-year-old Benjamin Cole was put to death by lethal injection. Time of death was 10:22 a.m. Officials say the execution did not have...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
