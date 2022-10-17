ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Independent

Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard shot and killed outside bar

Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say. Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township early on Sunday morning, the Berks County coroner’s office told WFMZ.The Muhlenberg Township police department and the Berks County district attorney are investigating and have ruled his death a homicide, WFMZ reported. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.According to...
READING, PA
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History

On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
overtimeheroics.net

Weekly NFL Coaches Hot Seat Report Heading Into Week 7

Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Cardinals lose two in a row now with Kingsbury firmly on the hot seat. Seattle defeats Arizona 19-9 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Arizona has yet to score over 30 points yet this season. Quarterback Kyler Murray seems to be regressing and not getting his full potential on the field. Kingsbury was touted as this “offensive/quarterback guru.” It appears that Marquise Brown will be out for significant time with a foot injury. Arizona started their 3rd string RB last week as well in Eno Benjamin. The injuries have piled up this season. Cardinals have made a trade for disgruntled Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to soften the blow of the Brown injury. Both Kingsbury and Murray have signed extensions, but we all know how head coach extensions have worked as of late. Cardinals play on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints in a must win game.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Houston rejoices as Texans finally rid themselves of Jack Easterby

Houston rejoices as controversial Houston Texans executive Jack Easterby was finally fired by the team after years of questionable behavior. This morning, Adam Schefter broke news that he described as a “significant shakeup”: the Houston Texans were finally parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

