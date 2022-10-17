Read full article on original website
Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard shot and killed outside bar
Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say. Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township early on Sunday morning, the Berks County coroner’s office told WFMZ.The Muhlenberg Township police department and the Berks County district attorney are investigating and have ruled his death a homicide, WFMZ reported. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.According to...
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts rise in ESPN's Power Rankings after avenging their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History
On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Miami Dolphins ‘Perfectville’ Museum celebrates undefeated 1972 team all season long
A pseudo street sign that reads, “Welcome to Perfectville, pop. 1, founded 1972” greets fans at the door.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
overtimeheroics.net
Weekly NFL Coaches Hot Seat Report Heading Into Week 7
Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Cardinals lose two in a row now with Kingsbury firmly on the hot seat. Seattle defeats Arizona 19-9 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Arizona has yet to score over 30 points yet this season. Quarterback Kyler Murray seems to be regressing and not getting his full potential on the field. Kingsbury was touted as this “offensive/quarterback guru.” It appears that Marquise Brown will be out for significant time with a foot injury. Arizona started their 3rd string RB last week as well in Eno Benjamin. The injuries have piled up this season. Cardinals have made a trade for disgruntled Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to soften the blow of the Brown injury. Both Kingsbury and Murray have signed extensions, but we all know how head coach extensions have worked as of late. Cardinals play on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints in a must win game.
Previewing the Houston Texans Defense
The Houston Texans defense has been a big reason why they've been able to stay competitive in games
Can Colts' Passing Game Continue Recent Success vs Tennessee Titans?
The Colts exploded for 34 points against the Jaguars this past weekend. Can the team continue this success against the Tennessee Titans?
Houston rejoices as Texans finally rid themselves of Jack Easterby
Houston rejoices as controversial Houston Texans executive Jack Easterby was finally fired by the team after years of questionable behavior. This morning, Adam Schefter broke news that he described as a “significant shakeup”: the Houston Texans were finally parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Yardbarker
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
