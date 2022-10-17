Matt Rhule/Carolina Panthers- Replaced by Steve Wilks (Defensive Assistant) Cardinals lose two in a row now with Kingsbury firmly on the hot seat. Seattle defeats Arizona 19-9 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Arizona has yet to score over 30 points yet this season. Quarterback Kyler Murray seems to be regressing and not getting his full potential on the field. Kingsbury was touted as this “offensive/quarterback guru.” It appears that Marquise Brown will be out for significant time with a foot injury. Arizona started their 3rd string RB last week as well in Eno Benjamin. The injuries have piled up this season. Cardinals have made a trade for disgruntled Panthers WR Robbie Anderson to soften the blow of the Brown injury. Both Kingsbury and Murray have signed extensions, but we all know how head coach extensions have worked as of late. Cardinals play on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints in a must win game.

