clark.wa.gov
Clark County Assessor’s Office to begin property revaluation inspections Oct. 20
Each year, the Assessor is mandated by law to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County. In preparation for establishing 2023 assessed value of real property in the county, appraisers will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property beginning Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, and continuing through February 2023.
