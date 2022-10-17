Read full article on original website
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
ESPN
Guardians-Yankees: Highlights from New York's ALDS Game 5 win
Game 5 of the ALDS is in the books, with the New York Yankees recording a win over the Cleveland Guardians. New York's power shone through again, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge providing early home runs that put the game permanently out of reach. The Yankees will now advance to the ALCS and face the Houston Astros on a day's turnaround.
Wandy Peralta made ALDS history, and says he's ready to pitch in ALCS opener
Wandy Peralta made division series history by pitching in all five games of the Yankees’ ALDS victory, and says he’ll be ready to go in the ALCS opener.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
NBC Sports
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 5 as Giancarlo Stanton home run starts scoring
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are (finally) playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series where they'll play the Houston Astros beginning on Wednesday for a ticket to the World Series.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Yankees 5, Guardians 1
Tuesday’s ALDS Game 5 was a winner-take-all showdown in the Bronx. The Guardians really never had much of a chance. After the bottom of the first inning, they were already losing by three runs, and it was all downhill from there. Let’s take a look at how the stats played out.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Leury García
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
