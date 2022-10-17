Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
COVID-19 cases tick up in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked up over the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 856, with 837 new cases added on Monday. The seven-day average had fallen as low as 837 last Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity was at 9.8%.
DNR unveils new, interactive PFAS data viewer
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsinites are getting a new tool to better understand PFAS and their impact throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources unveiled a new, interactive tool about the "forever chemicals" Tuesday. The PFAS Interactive Data Viewer includes locations with known contaminations, waterbodies that are being sampled...
State program helping Green Bay homeless community find jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Homeless people in our community are now being given a unique opportunity to find employment. A program through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development sends career counselors to shelters to help people find jobs. The Worker Connection Program has changed the lives of many homeless...
Pierce Manufacturing's electric fire truck named 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin'
(WLUK) -- It's official! The "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" comes right from Fox Crossing. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Pierce Manufacturing as the winner of its annual contest Wednesday. After competing in several rounds of voting, including a bracket-style tournament, Pierce's Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck was crowned...
ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It's up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.
State leaders gather in Green Bay to celebrate Clean Water Act's 50th anniversary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Wisconsin leaders across party lines gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act being passed. The Clean Water Act establishes the basic structure for regulating pollution in U.S. waters and regulating quality standards for surface waters. Its goal is to make waters "fishable and swimmable."
Winnebago County man accused of shooting at his wife
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man whose blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal driving limit faces attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting at his wife. Kasey Oaks, 43, is also charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and...
'Moderate damage' reported from house fire in Town of Lima
TOWN OF LIMA (WLUK) -- Over half a dozen fire departments responded to a house fire in the Town of Lima Monday night. A homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V called 911 at approximately 7:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner said he thought he had a chimney fire.
