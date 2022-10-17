APPLETON (WLUK) -- The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It's up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.

