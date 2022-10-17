ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City

The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Morning Report: Could San Diego’s Largest Project Address the City’s Biggest Crisis?

The San Diego City Council on Monday discussed their goals for the redevelopment of the city’s downtown civic core, six blocks in and around City Hall. Those blocks include the recently-acquired (and controversy-plagued) 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza buildings plus crumbing City Hall and City Operations buildings. The city has projected those four buildings collectively need more than $260 million in repairs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FANITA RANCH SUIT SEEKS TO BLOCK PROJECT

October 18, 2022 (Santee) -- A group of four environmental organizations led by Preserve Wild Santee filed a lawsuit to overturn the city of Santee’s approval last month of Fanita Ranch, the 3,000 residential project that has been hotly contested for several decades. In the lawsuit filed in San...
SANTEE, CA

