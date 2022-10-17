ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America

Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State

We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁⁣," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code

Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
BUFFALO, NY
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State

What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Latest fall foliage report for New York State, plus some fun leaf facts!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - We are nearing the peak change in fall foliage this season! Some parts of New York State are already past peak, but other areas still have another week before they reach peak. Here's the latest fall foliage report issued today by the "I Love NY" website. They...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
Binghamton, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

