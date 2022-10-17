Read full article on original website
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America
Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
Western New York Has a Brand New Area Code
Phone calls are not like what they used to be. Back in the day, you would call anyone and everyone. Whether it was your mom and dad, a friend, neighbor or a call service, it was always the only line of communication. Now with texting, we hardly call anyone anymore...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Fake Id Crackdown At New York State Summer Concert Venues
Okay, call me old. When I turned 18 back in the stone age, the legal age to drink was 18. That changed for New York State in December of 1982 when the minimum age was 19, and then 21 in December of 1985. So, attempting to fake my age at...
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
cnycentral.com
Latest fall foliage report for New York State, plus some fun leaf facts!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - We are nearing the peak change in fall foliage this season! Some parts of New York State are already past peak, but other areas still have another week before they reach peak. Here's the latest fall foliage report issued today by the "I Love NY" website. They...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
