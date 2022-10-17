Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at police in 2021 standoff
A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last Friday for charges stemming from him shooting at police during a standoff at a College Station apartment in February 2021. Jonathan Bridges, 31, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and received 45-year sentences on two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. All of his sentences will run simultaneously.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milam County Sheriff’s deputy shot Wednesday, subject dead
A Milam County Sheriff’s mental health deputy was shot while conducting a mental health assessment outside Rockdale on Wednesday afternoon and the subject involved in the shooting is dead, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was the officer involved and was life-flighted to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
On October 16, 2022, a Conroe resident returned to her home at Third and Pauline just after 4 a.m. and discovered a mangled bicycle in her yard. She then located a male who appeared deceased on the neighbor’s driveway. Conroe Police were notified and responded to the scene. They determined the male, identified as Vernon Johnson was deceased. Officers started to canvass the area and located a security camera that showed a light-colored 2017 Ford F150 hitting the victim. In their investigation, they were able to determine that Johnson was northbound on Third Street when he was hit by a driver identified as Jesse Valdez, 24, of 1402 Reno Ridge in Spring. It wasn’t until later that the identification was made. A Montg0omery County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling down the 100 block of North Loop 336 East. The deputy saw Valdez walking along the road and was intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication. At about the same time, Conroe Police found Valdez’s vehicle crashed at North Loop 336 East and First Street. It was when they began looking for the owner of the crashed car that they found Valdez to be in the Montgomery County Jail. Valdez remains in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and Failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death. His bonds total $200,000.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pleasant experience at Bryan Viking game
We want to thank the Bryan Viking concession stand people for allowing us to enjoy popcorn and other amenities without taking out a loan. The grandchildren we were with clapped and enjoyed the festivities, including the bands. Going to the concession stand and getting what they wanted was icing on the cake.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station’s Ryan Lee in lead at TJG Alliance Invitational
SULPHUR SPRINGS — College Station’s Ryan Lee shot a first-round 2-over 74 to take the lead in the boys 14-and-under division at the Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational on Saturday at Suphur Springs Country Club. Houston’s Austin Le and Sulphur Springs are tied for second after 76s.
Bryan College Station Eagle
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Knows importance of taking care of people
I have known Bob Yancy from 1992 when he joined the staff at the city of College Station. I was the mayor pro tem and I was always impressed that Bob was such a quick learner to understand the issues. Over the years I have seen him turn into a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member Districts 3 and 6
The Eagle continues running questions and answers with contested candidates in the Nov. 8 election with a look at Bryan City Council, for Single Member Districts 3 and 6. Current incumbents in both positions have served six years and are prevented from running this year by term limits. The city...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets
The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans completed 16 of 24...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would work to uplift this community
Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) Because the...
