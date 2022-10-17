On October 16, 2022, a Conroe resident returned to her home at Third and Pauline just after 4 a.m. and discovered a mangled bicycle in her yard. She then located a male who appeared deceased on the neighbor’s driveway. Conroe Police were notified and responded to the scene. They determined the male, identified as Vernon Johnson was deceased. Officers started to canvass the area and located a security camera that showed a light-colored 2017 Ford F150 hitting the victim. In their investigation, they were able to determine that Johnson was northbound on Third Street when he was hit by a driver identified as Jesse Valdez, 24, of 1402 Reno Ridge in Spring. It wasn’t until later that the identification was made. A Montg0omery County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling down the 100 block of North Loop 336 East. The deputy saw Valdez walking along the road and was intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication. At about the same time, Conroe Police found Valdez’s vehicle crashed at North Loop 336 East and First Street. It was when they began looking for the owner of the crashed car that they found Valdez to be in the Montgomery County Jail. Valdez remains in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and Failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death. His bonds total $200,000.

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO