korncountry.com
Columbus City Council approves raises for city employees
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus City Council approved pay raises for various employees under city jurisdiction at its meeting Tuesday night. The approval of the raises was the final part of the process for laying out the city’s budget for the 2023 calendar year. A salary study, commissioned...
korncountry.com
First Time Homebuyer Workshop registration deadline is Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Apprisen, along with First Financial Bank, Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corporation, and the Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Homebuyer Program, is sponsoring a free First Time Homebuyer Workshop, this Saturday. The event is being held at YES Cinema, 328 Jackson St., in downtown Columbus, from 9 a.m....
marinelink.com
Mercury Marine Opens New Global Distribution Center in Indiana
Mercury Marine opened its new, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility is located near Indianapolis, Ind., a major thoroughfare connecting Mercury’s global customers that will improve delivery and service and will add much needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs, the company said.
wrtv.com
Experts say school board elections are becoming more competitive
HAMILTON COUNTY— Election season is upon us, and some of the most talked about races on social media are school boards. When you drive through either Noblesville or Carmel, signs supporting certain candidates can be seen everywhere. Experts that study campaigns and elections like Laura Wilson say these races are getting more competitive than in years past.
readthereporter.com
Fishers One: HSE administration continues to fail community with investigation summary
Fishers One: HSE administration continues to fail community with investigation summary
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
korncountry.com
Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award nominations accepted
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Nominations are now open for the 2023 Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award. This annual award is designed to raise awareness about the immeasurable influence educators have on their students, and to recognize the image of educators as important community role models. Any full-time elementary or...
WNDU
AG Todd Rokita accuses major U.S. banks of collusion with the United Nations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced an investigation into some high-profile U.S. banks. On Wednesday, Rokita served civil investigative demands to six major U.S. banks, which act as subpoenas, in an effort to obtain documents related to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance.
korncountry.com
State partners with Purdue, IU for government cybersecurity assessments
INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) partnered with Purdue University and Indiana University (IU) to create an unprecedented and unique agreement to provide cybersecurity assessments for local governments across the state. Under the arrangement, Purdue’s “cyberTAP” and IU’s Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research staff and students...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
korncountry.com
CFD conducting training thru Saturday on 21st Street/Central Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) will be conducting training at a house in the area of 21st Street and Central Avenue starting today and lasting until Saturday. CFD Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Wilson says training will include forcible entry training, search and rescue training and...
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighter injured responding to fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday
A firefighter was injured when the utility vehicle they were traveling in rolled down as they were responding to a fire on Hardin Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon according to Monroe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Jason Allen. The fire began after a burn pile was left unattended, and smoke could be seen from across Lake Monroe.
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
korncountry.com
Responsible citizen alerts authorities to fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department (CPD) personnel were patrolling in the downtown area on Saturday when a woman approached them and advised that her neighbor’s house was possibly on fire. She said she had heard the smoke alarms going off for around 20 minutes and told them that she believed people were still inside the home.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
cbs4indy.com
BBB and banks warn against the ‘pay yourself’ scam
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – The Better Business Bureau and several major banks are warning people against the “pay yourself” scam, which aims to use the payment app “Zelle” to steal from unsuspecting victims. “It’s kind of a combination of a phishing attempt as well as posing...
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
