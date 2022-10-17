Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball projected to finish 11th in SEC
Missouri men’s basketball is one of the most difficult teams in the country to project. The Tigers enter the 2022-23 season with just three returners from last season — Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III. Missouri brought in a new coaching staff led by Dennis Gates and added a slate of players to replace those who departed.
Columbia Missourian
CC women's soccer's winning streak on the line against Stephens
The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College. Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s offense reflects, looks to build momentum after bye week
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook spent his bye week rewinding tape and observing every throw he has made — both good and bad— in all six of the Tigers’ games so far this season. The sophomore signal caller smiled as he replayed his picture-perfect 79-yard touchdown pass to...
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball fall on road
Battle volleyball let an early lead slip away as it fell to host Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23. However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball takes down Hickman on night before districts
Rock Bridge volleyball defeated crosstown rival Hickman in three sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-21) in the regular-season finale Wednesday at Rock Bridge. Kewpies coach Greg Gunn said that in crosstown matches like these, there is always a lot to take into account.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia schools get ready for district tournaments
Four Columbia schools are set to begin volleyball district play, with games starting as soon as Thursday. Rock Bridge and Hickman are both participating in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament, with Rock Bridge securing the No. 1 overall seed. Hickman files in at No. 4.
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf finishes sixth at Quail Valley Invitational
Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.
Columbia Missourian
Again, Drinkwitz laments MU's costly penalties
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season. “If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
Columbia Missourian
Transfer cornerback Clarke speaks on natural transition from Miami to MU
Marcus Clarke was optimistic he’d play this year. Transferring to Missouri one week into the season, the cornerback wasn’t sure he’d be eligible to touch the field on Saturdays. Clarke had to go through compliance, wait for approval from athletic director Desire Reed-Francois and find constant stability in home life with his daughter.
Columbia Missourian
Former Tigers OC Heupel among 25 named to Coach of the Year watch list
Tennessee football coach and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel was one of the 25 coaches listed in the 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, the American Heart Association announced in a release Wednesday. Heupel, now in his second season leading Tennessee, has...
Columbia Missourian
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County.
Columbia Missourian
Don Shrubshell: The life and legacy of a dedicated Columbia photographer
Don Shrubshell’s journalism career started at the age of 10. He just didn’t know it yet. His brother Gary used to deliver the Maryville Daily Forum to doorsteps in their neighborhood. In 1965, Gary offered Don a dollar to take his route for the day, throwing papers from his bicycle eight blocks up a steep hill.
Columbia Missourian
Flu season hits mid-Missouri, following national trends
Six cases of influenza in Columbia accounted for nearly half of all cases in mid-Missouri at the beginning of the month. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 13 cases of influenza in mid-Missouri from Oct. 2-8, signaling the start of flu season and following national trends. The state department published its first weekly influenza surveillance report for the 2022-2023 season, which documents statewide flu data, this month.
Columbia Missourian
Tuesday morning temperature ties record low from 1952
Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning. The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's new terminal opens; flights to begin arriving next week
The new $23 million terminal at Columbia Regional Airport officially opened Wednesday, with flights set to pull up to the gates Oct. 26. The grand opening introduced the public to the 52,000-square-foot terminal with a ribbon cutting, a tour and remarks by a series of dignitaries — Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, Boone Country Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, airline officials and others.
Columbia Missourian
Community groups hope to correct misinformation about the Opportunity Campus
In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.
Columbia Missourian
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Comments / 0