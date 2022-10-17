Phoenix Suns face defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in brutal 5-game opening stretch

Detroit Pistons (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -7; over/under is 218.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Detroit square off on Friday. New York went 22-30 in Eastern Conference play and 17-24 at...
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Once upon a time, Eugene seemed like the second home to a lot of the ESPN GameDay cast and crew. About a decade ago, the sport’s premier pregame show made at least one trip, if not more, to Eugene to cover a big Oregon Duck football game.
But it’s been five years since the Ducks have played a game big enough to warrant the show being on the Oregon campus. Host Rece Davis says it’s good to be back.
“It’s one of our favorite stops to come for College GameDay,” Davis said on Friday. “It’s been a few years since we’ve been...
