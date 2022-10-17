Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa County School District audit finds several errors by district, superintendent
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A recent audit of the Santa Rosa County School District found several errors by the board and superintendent, including a lack of mental health services and misusing access to technology. The report reflects impacts on both current and former students. The Florida Auditor General released...
Escambia County Sheriff's Office receives $549,000 mental health grant
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has received $549,000 in grant funding to train three deputies to work with mental health clinicians from the Lakeview Center. The sheriff's office applied for the grant in May as part of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Wellness Unit.
ECPS Foundation and Parent University receive $103,820 IMPACT 100 grant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation partnered with Parent University has been awarded a $103,820 grant for excellence on Wednesday. The grant was awarded by IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area who has awarded 142 grants totaling $15,092,020 to non-profit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Parent...
Community leaders gather to propose solutions to Escambia County's gun violence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Following a number of deadly shootings in Escambia County, Sheriff Chip Simmons asked top community leaders to join him in finding a solution against gun violence. WEAR News heard a lot Tuesday night from elected-officials, school leaders and law enforcement heads -- not only on combatting...
Northwest Florida placed under red flag warning Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is under a red flag warning Tuesday. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties are all under the advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents should avoid outdoor burning of any type. According to National Weather Service Mobile, a combination of winds around 15...
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
Freeze warning issued for inland parts of WEAR viewing area
WEAR-TV — Cold air has been blowing in and the next few nights will be chilly with some areas possibly freezing. A freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning from 1:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. for inland portions of Northwest Florida and Southwest Alabama. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees will be possible inland, but temperatures will stay above freezing along the coast.
Navarre woman wanted for multiple drug possession charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for multiple charges involving drug possession. Nicole Lynn Yager, 40, of Navarre, is wanted for larceny petit theft, drug possession - controlled substance without prescription, resist officer - obstruct by disguised person, drug equipment possession and/or use, drive with suspended revoked license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduce contraband county detention facility.
Deputies: Juvenile hospitalized after being grazed by bullet in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Possible charges could be pending Wednesday night after the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was grazed by a bullet that they accidentally discharged from a firearm they received from another minor. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the area of Westwind Circle and Cerny...
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Rd. near N Davis Highway just before 3 p.m. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area as they...
Escambia County deputies investigating homicide on Patton Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a homicide that took place in Warrington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Patton Drive in the Warrington area around 2 p.m. in reference to a man found dead inside of a home. It is still unclear how...
Troopers searching for white Toyota Highlander after fatal hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and a another is injured following a hit-and-run crash on Sorrento Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The crash happened on Sorrento Road and Steelers Lane at around 7 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says they are looking for a white 2005 Toyota...
WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive set for October 28
The WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive is set for Friday, October 28 at multiple locations in Pensacola. WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to help our community and save lives. Blood donors will receive this year’s coveted glow-in-the-dark Halloween T-shirt, a Blue Wahoo’s hat, a $20 eGift card and a free wellness checkup.
Woman charged with attempted homicide for stabbing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with attempted homicide for a stabbing in Escambia County on Friday. Wendell Jenkins, 56, of Tampa, was booked into jail Saturday morning on $100,000 bond. The sheriff's office responded to a liquor store on Mobile Highway, where they found a female cutting...
Pensacola woman awaiting extradition from Mississippi on 2 kidnapping charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing two kidnapping charges after police say she left town with multiple family members Saturday night before being caught in Mississippi. Aiyanna Gulley, 21, is currently in Mississippi jail charged with kidnapping her 2-year-old niece and 17-year-old. Police say her own 2-year-old daughter...
Jury selected in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A jury was selected Monday morning in the trial of Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles, who is accused of inappropriately touching multiple patients and as well as one of his employees. The jury will decide if he is guilty of a battery charge he received back in...
Longtime Orange Beach Police officer passes away
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- A longtime Orange Beach Police officer passed away over the weekend. The department on Monday announced the death of Officer Lee Lindblom, who retired recently in 2020. Lindblom was a member of the Orange Beach Police Department from 1997 until 2020 in both Corrections and Patrol.
Pensacola's Taqueria El Asador ranks 14 on Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots in America'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A popular food truck in Pensacola is receiving national recognition. Taqueria El Asador ranked number 14 on Yelp's "Top 100 Taco Spots in America." The food truck is happy about the ranking and thankful to their customers who come from all over to enjoy their food. Taqueria...
Texas man arrested for DUI wreck that killed Escambia County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Texas man is charged for Saturday night's crash in Okaloosa County that killed an Escambia County deputy and injured his 15-year-old daughter. Tristen Cole Parker, 26, of Midlothian, Texas, was booked into Okaloosa County Jail Sunday morning on these charges:. DUI - negligent manslaughter.
Report: Pensacola man head-butted child who came to woman's defense
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of head-butting a child during an argument, according to an arrest report. Frederick Stanford, 42, is charged with child cruelty (domestic violence). According to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office report, the incident happened Tuesday around 2 a.m. The report states a...
