Sioux Falls, SD

siouxfalls.business

New owner puts foodie twist on classic bowling alley

Casey McCoy never expected to own a bowling alley. But after a chance encounter this summer with the former co-owner of Pinz in Dell Rapids, Steph Schmidt, he and his family were convinced it was fate. A week later, McCoy signed a purchase agreement for the bowling alley and restaurant.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
siouxfalls.business

McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location

McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The race to winterize sprinkler systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems. With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn. “So we’re attempting to warm things...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

MatchBox Candle Co. has opened at 124 S. Phillips Ave. The Colorado-based business specializes in 100 percent soy wax candles that are poured on-site. It also sells consigned work from local makers and offers candle-making workshops for groups. The store is open daily. Brock Allen has started Elite Contracting, a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Acreage near Baltic with lake, indoor pool tops sales report at $5M

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Sept. 26 was $5 million for a home east of Baltic on 57 acres with a small lake and an adjacent parcel with 40 acres of cropland. The 6,800-square-foot, two-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was built in...
BALTIC, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

End of the road for major projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let’s face it, nobody really likes road construction, except of course when it’s all done. Sioux Falls took on five major road projects this year that have lasted all summer long. Now that it’s fall, there’s a finish line in sight, except...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Joseph "Don" Donohoe

Joseph “Don” Donohoe, 85 of Sioux Falls previously of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community on October 15, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 21, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion beginning at 11:00AM. A Visitation will be held at 9:30AM Prior to the Mass.
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Klein joins Hawarden's police force

HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
HAWARDEN, IA
siouxfalls.business

With touch of humor, Sanford’s Paul Hanson takes on chamber chairmanship in latest leadership role

Paul Hanson figures this is as good a time as any to just laugh. So when it became time for the president of Sanford Health Sioux Falls to assume his term as chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce – which he’ll do officially at the organization’s annual meeting this week – Hanson eschewed a standard keynote speaker in favor of a comedian.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

