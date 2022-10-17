Read full article on original website
Related
siouxfalls.business
New owner puts foodie twist on classic bowling alley
Casey McCoy never expected to own a bowling alley. But after a chance encounter this summer with the former co-owner of Pinz in Dell Rapids, Steph Schmidt, he and his family were convinced it was fate. A week later, McCoy signed a purchase agreement for the bowling alley and restaurant.
siouxfalls.business
McDonald’s opens south Sioux Falls location
McDonald’s has opened its latest location in south Sioux Falls. The restaurant on South Minnesota Avenue is just north of 85th Street and is the eighth McDonald’s in Sioux Falls. “It’s been really good,” franchisee Jordan Hartshorn said. “We’re in a good spot as far as residential, with...
KELOLAND TV
The race to winterize sprinkler systems
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems. With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn. “So we’re attempting to warm things...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
MatchBox Candle Co. has opened at 124 S. Phillips Ave. The Colorado-based business specializes in 100 percent soy wax candles that are poured on-site. It also sells consigned work from local makers and offers candle-making workshops for groups. The store is open daily. Brock Allen has started Elite Contracting, a...
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
farmforum.net
Sioux Falls angler reels in first place at international fishing tournament
If the South Dakota fishing scene had an annually recurring video game series à la Madden NFL ‒ or, more appropriately, Mark Davis Pro Bass Challenge ‒ you might find Ted Takasaki on the 2023 cover. After all, he did take home some major hardware at an international fishing tournament.
Friends harvest corn for a South Dakota farmer who passed away in June
The grain elevator near Humboldt had difficulty keeping up with all the trucks dropping off corn today. That's because 14 combines were working the Duane Struck farm all at once, and the trucks just kept coming.
sfsimplified.com
Whittier Middle School is about to turn 100. What's next for the district's oldest building?
Simplified: Whittier Middle School is close to turning 100 years old. It's a big milestone, but it also might be the last big milestone birthday for the building as administrators plan for its future replacement. Why it matters. Whittier is the oldest school building in town that's still being used...
siouxfalls.business
Acreage near Baltic with lake, indoor pool tops sales report at $5M
The most expensive residential sale for the week of Sept. 26 was $5 million for a home east of Baltic on 57 acres with a small lake and an adjacent parcel with 40 acres of cropland. The 6,800-square-foot, two-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was built in...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
KELOLAND TV
End of the road for major projects
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Let’s face it, nobody really likes road construction, except of course when it’s all done. Sioux Falls took on five major road projects this year that have lasted all summer long. Now that it’s fall, there’s a finish line in sight, except...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Joseph "Don" Donohoe
Joseph “Don” Donohoe, 85 of Sioux Falls previously of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community on October 15, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 21, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion beginning at 11:00AM. A Visitation will be held at 9:30AM Prior to the Mass.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
siouxfalls.business
With touch of humor, Sanford’s Paul Hanson takes on chamber chairmanship in latest leadership role
Paul Hanson figures this is as good a time as any to just laugh. So when it became time for the president of Sanford Health Sioux Falls to assume his term as chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce – which he’ll do officially at the organization’s annual meeting this week – Hanson eschewed a standard keynote speaker in favor of a comedian.
Comments / 0