domino
Colin King’s New Vase Makes Supersize Floral Arrangements Foolproof
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Colin King didn’t stop styling when he was stuck at home during quarantine. Each day, he committed to arranging and photographing a different still-life vignette, and it was through this meditative process that he made a special discovery. “I found that no other fruit contained as much personality and nuance as a pear,” says King. So when Scandinavian design shop Menu recently tasked him with creating a collection of objects that felt personal to him, King couldn’t not sneak in his favorite fruit. After sculpting a handful of options using modeling clay and sending them off to Copenhagen for review, they landed on a brass-cast pear paperweight—one of eight pieces in the just-dropped assortment. “There is a sentiment and nostalgia that it possesses for me. It turns something perishable into an object that is permanent,” shares King.
domino
This Couple Made a Deal: They’d Buy the Country House If He Could Have a Backyard Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Before Pamela Berick closed on her cottage, she had backed out on her fair share of deals. “My husband and I had been looking for a mid-century modern home for years, but they were all these massive cantilever houses that were buckling in the middle,” Berick, the cofounder of Collab Society, explains. (During one tour, the architect even recommended tearing the place down and starting over from scratch.) Upon abandoning the hope of a 1960s bungalow in the Hamptons, she narrowed their search down to Bellport, New York (they wanted to stay within a 60-mile radius of their primary home in Brooklyn). When they walked into a local real-estate office, one of the agents said he had something but noted “it’s not for everyone”—it’s on the tiny side. “It’s a two-bedroom, kind of,” says Berick. But the manageable fixer-upper’s English-style thatched roof and plenty of acreage were what ultimately sold them on it.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/19/22): Mizuno M-Craft OMOI putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
domino
A $14 Paper Towel Holder Plays a Unique Role in Jordan Ferney’s Daughter’s Room
Sometimes, as a parent, you do things for your kids that they really aren’t that into. So when you give them something that they do like, it’s a great feeling. I got a taste of my daughter Simone’s delight when I installed a craft station in her bedroom. As she continues to grow (she’s now 6), she’s unsurprisingly getting more and more into art. How can she not when her dad’s an artist and I’ve been running my DIY blog Oh Happy Day since 2006? I wanted to carve out a little area for her that encourages her creativity. This space turned out to not just be a hit with Simone but all her friends, too (it’s the first thing they’re drawn to when they come over).
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade expands Spider GT putter line with 3 new models
The Spider GT putters from TaylorMade have been a hit with professionals and amateurs alike, and to build on that success, TaylorMade has just added three new hosel configuration options to the Spider GT line. The three new models in the Spider GT family: the GT center shaft, Truss TM1,...
domino
Sarah Sherman Samuel’s First Self-Made Collection Is an Ode to Her Midwestern Roots
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. For her past endeavors, Sarah Sherman Samuel has pulled plenty of creative inspiration from desert oases, chic European lodges, and the quiet of nature, but her first self-made SSS Atelier collection hits way closer to home. As a nod to the landscape that shaped some of her favorite childhood memories growing up outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Samuel just launched 15 pieces reminiscent of the dunes she once played on and the tumbled rocks she’d spot along the beach. Exhibit A: the Movement table. It’s made up of 37 tiered layers of curved wood and represents Samuel’s interpretation of the rippled sand left over from Lake Michigan’s lapping waves. The line also includes side, coffee, and dining tables and a solid wood, 8-foot-long (!) credenza—and, naturally, everything is designed, sourced, and manufactured in her native state.
