ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
225batonrouge.com

Pumpkin slinging, spooky trails and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Aaron Lewis presents his Frayed at Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour at the River Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. Watch as the former rock star and founder of the band Staind returns to his country roots at this unplugged, acoustic concert. Lewis is best known for his No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner and Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ellen Eastwood

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

LSU Homecoming 2022 - Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - LSU Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football players are getting ready to give us a good game, the cheerleaders are there to pump up the crowd and cheer the Tigers to victory. We visited LSU Cheerleading practice to learn what it takes to be an LSU cheerleader and Tiger Girl. We also saw some amazing cheer routines. Happy Homecoming LSU!
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Southern condemns off-campus shooting that mars Homecoming celebration

Southern University is strongly rebuking those responsible for an off-campus shooting that marred this week's Homecoming festivities. The university had invited alumni back to campus this week, and has a major gala scheduled for Friday night, as part of an annual celebration of campus life. Nine people were wounded by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels

The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy