The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant reduction in crime in the latest annual crime report. Each year the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) gathers crime statistics from law enforcement agencies across the state and produces the annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR). While the primary objective is for statistics to be used in research and planning, some look to the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) as a report card for law enforcement agencies. In addition, the UCR data have become social indicators and can be used when deciding where to live. The data provided by the NCSBI is one calendar year behind.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO