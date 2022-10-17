Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Hiram Eddie Brown Jr.
Hiram Eddie Brown Jr., 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Autumn Care in Cornelius, N.C. He was born October 20, 1931, in Spartanburg, S.C., to the late Hiram Eddie Brown Sr. and Mattie Jewell Scott Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Scott.
iredellfreenews.com
Marietta Ramsey Upright
Marietta Ramsey Upright, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1941, in Iredell County to the late Brownlow and Mary Dun Ramsey. She was a member of Mooresville First Baptist Church where she taught pre-school and Sunday school, for she...
iredellfreenews.com
Evan Leon Dancey
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evan Leon Dancey, 27, of Mocksville, N.C., and formerly of Statesville, N.C., on Friday, October 14, 2022. He went home to be with his Heavenly Father. He was born in Iredell County on October 29, 1994, to Josh Dancey...
iredellfreenews.com
Joshua C. Forkiner
Joshua C. Forkiner, 34, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1988, in Baltimore, Md. Joshua is the son of Angela Chun Forkiner and Gregory Jones. Joshua started college at 17 and received his master’s degree in political science from Wilberforce...
iredellfreenews.com
Laura Marie Hall
Laura Marie Hall, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 14, 2022 in her home. She was born March 30, 1976, in LaSalle County, Ill. Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tank and Laura Bell (Wolfe) Wampler of Streator, Ill.; Floyd and Betty (Neal) Foss of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Henry and Lois Rinehart of Albemarle; and a sister, Kelli Smith of Fort Mill, S.C.
iredellfreenews.com
Timothy Cale Kyles
Timothy “Tim” Cale Kyles, 36, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. Tim Kyles was born October 9, 1986, in Forsyth County, N.C., the son of Melissa “Missy” Tucker Kyles and the late Timothy Kyles. Tim made his career in the electrical/construction industry. He was talented and could do just about anything. He was a member of Troutman Baptist Church.
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Asquith
Robert “Bob” Asquith, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C., with family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth, daughter Pam (Cindy); son Dale; stepchildren Kathleen (Dan) and Terry (Barbara); grandchildren Kurt, Samantha, Jennifer, Joey, Abby, Philip, and Evan; four great granddaughters Aubry, Addison, Amelia, and Chelsea and many nephews and nieces.
iredellfreenews.com
Judy Steelman
On Tuesday, October 18, Judy Steelman passed away at the age of 69. Judy was born on September 15, 1953, in Statesville, N.C., to the late Earnest Roten and Eleanor Hughes. She worked for Hunt Manufacturing for 12 years. On May 25, 1976, she married the love of her life, Walter E. Steelman Jr., who passed away on October 6, 2021.
iredellfreenews.com
Walter Jackson Adams
Walter Jackson Adams, 85, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away on October 18, 2022, at Autumn Care in Statesville after a brief illness. Jack was born March 5, 1937, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late George Russell Adams and Artie Levan Adams. Jack worked as a farmer, and he...
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: September 21 – October 11
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Atlas Cheng Valdivia, born to Christopher and Xyokee Valdivia of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Silas Ryder King, born to Angela and Austin King of Statesville. SEPTEMBER 30. ♦ A girl, NaLayah Rae’Lynn Cantrece Graham, born to...
iredellfreenews.com
‘I’m finally doing things I want to do’
Statesville woman thankful for cardiologist who discovered heart condition. Imagine your breathing is so labored that it’s difficult for you to walk or move. Completing once-simple tasks, like cooking or even walking across the room, seem like major feats. You are being treated for a lung condition, but feel...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s plan to add detective to identify threats against I-SS schools
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on Sheriff Darren Campbell’s plan to create a new detective position to focus on investigating threats against Iredell-Statesville Schools’ staff, students and facilities. The need for the new position is driven by what is happening in I-SS schools.
iredellfreenews.com
Eva Mae Campbell
On March 11, 1925, Harvey Campbell and Lula Bruner Campbell of the Turnersburg Community had one of the five girls and five boys born to their marriage. They named her Eva Mae Campbell. Over her lifetime she came to be called Mate, Maw Maw, Miss Mate, Mama Eva, Great-Grammy, Aunt Mate and Miss Eva.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD investigating fatal crash on Timber Road
Mooresville Police Department officers responded to a reported traffic crash on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. After arriving on scene, officers discovered that a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck had been involved in the collision. A passenger in...
iredellfreenews.com
Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook
The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College renames buildings after two long-time supporters (Photos)
Mitchell Community College recognized the contributions of two dedicated supporters of the college by renaming two buildings on the Mooresville campus in their honor. Long-time Board of Trustees members Sara Haire Tice and George Whitfield Brawley Jr. both attended a dedication ceremony held in their honor on Tuesday. Dr. Ralph...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reports significant drop in overall crime index rate
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant reduction in crime in the latest annual crime report. Each year the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) gathers crime statistics from law enforcement agencies across the state and produces the annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR). While the primary objective is for statistics to be used in research and planning, some look to the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) as a report card for law enforcement agencies. In addition, the UCR data have become social indicators and can be used when deciding where to live. The data provided by the NCSBI is one calendar year behind.
iredellfreenews.com
Jet East announces plans for new aviation maintenance facility at Statesville Regional Airport
Jet East, a Gama Aviation Company, has signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility at the Statesville Regional Airport. This additional site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast to coast maintenance bases and an expansive AOG network. The new base is comprised of...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Suspect faces felony drug and weapons charges
A Mooresville man fan faces felony felony drug and weapons charges following an investigation by the Mooresville Police Department. In early October 2022, MPD officers took a report from a town resident in connection with a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in which a handgun and other items were stolen.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Council approves special-use permit for expansion of Sherwin-Williams facility
The Statesville City Council voted on Monday to approve a special-use permit that will allow for the expansion of the Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing facility. The expansion will add 50,000 square feet to the plant. “This expansion is part of a $324 million project that Sherwin Williams is undertaking, $121 million...
Comments / 0