A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
citywatchla.com
Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10
While they attempt to “carve up” the City to boost Latino representation, statements about Council District 10 (CD10) and the appointment of a “temporary” replacement should set off warning bells. To provide context, on September 22, 2022, Heather Hutt (photo above) was approved by the City...
citywatchla.com
Forcing Bigoted Politicians to Resign is Easy, Rooting Out Racist Policies, Programs, and Practices is Hard.
A week later we can update Cedillo’s crude remarks about demographic change in Los Angeles. You cannot read the national and even international media without finding stories about the bigoted conversation among three Los Angeles City Councilmembers and a labor leader about redistricting City Council seats. In terms of...
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
citywatchla.com
Two Very Different Campaigns: Hydee Feldstein Soto vs. Faisal Gill for LA City Attorney
She simply wants to handle the City Attorney’s Office as a giant public law firm, independent of politics, rather than a political tool for any politician lawyer with a jones for power. That’s why nearly every other candidate for the position enthusiastically endorsed her within a couple of weeks...
citywatchla.com
City Motion: Voters Could Decide the Independence of LA Ethics Commission
On the bright side, there appears to be a growing consensus that we need to reform city government. Los Angeles voters created the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission in the early 1990s in response to concerns about local corruption. Back then the Los Angeles Ethics Commission was one of the most progressive in the nation. Now, over 30 years later, the Ethics Commission is hampered by outdated laws, chronic underfunding, and at times questions as to its independence from those it regulates.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
citywatchla.com
First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line
After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
citywatchla.com
Mr-T’s Shadow Loomed Over Leaked Recordings
The meeting likely took place between the October 13 grand jury indictment of MR-T and Martinez’s motion to suspend him on October 19, 2021. The conversation highlights Martinez’s assessment that the meeting participants remain silent on the issue of MR-T’s compensation in a suspension scenario. She mentions that LA City Controller Ron Galperin would likely seek to deny MR-T his salary and benefits and that other white councilmembers would “motherf*ck” MR-T on that issue.
citywatchla.com
LA City Ethics Commission
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 12:00 p.m. In light of Government Code section 54953(e), the Governor's Executive Order number N-21- 21, concerns over Covid-19, and the commissioner determinations on October 12, 2022, this meeting will be accessible telephonically. The live audio for this meeting may be heard by calling (213) 621-2489....
LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Mocked for Suggesting He is Something Other than Generically White
A Telemundo debate resulted in this colloquy between the moderator and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso:. "The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African American woman or a white man." Elvir said, referring to Bass and Caruso respectively. "I'm Italian," Caruso shot back in apparent objection. "Italian American,"...
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
