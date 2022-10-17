ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

citywatchla.com

Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10

While they attempt to “carve up” the City to boost Latino representation, statements about Council District 10 (CD10) and the appointment of a “temporary” replacement should set off warning bells. To provide context, on September 22, 2022, Heather Hutt (photo above) was approved by the City...
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
citywatchla.com

City Motion: Voters Could Decide the Independence of LA Ethics Commission

On the bright side, there appears to be a growing consensus that we need to reform city government. Los Angeles voters created the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission in the early 1990s in response to concerns about local corruption. Back then the Los Angeles Ethics Commission was one of the most progressive in the nation. Now, over 30 years later, the Ethics Commission is hampered by outdated laws, chronic underfunding, and at times questions as to its independence from those it regulates.
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
citywatchla.com

First Ride on the New Crenshaw/K Line

After the official start of funding the line, The K as Metro seems to be calling it these days, it is over budget, and around two years over schedule. The current stations in operation for the K Line running north to south are Expo/Crenshaw; MLK; Leimert Park; Hyde Park; Fairview Heights; Downtown Inglewood; and Westchester/Veterans. Future stations for the line are LAX/Metro Transit Center and Aviation/Century, with their use dependent upon the opening of the LAX people mover.
citywatchla.com

Mr-T’s Shadow Loomed Over Leaked Recordings

The meeting likely took place between the October 13 grand jury indictment of MR-T and Martinez’s motion to suspend him on October 19, 2021. The conversation highlights Martinez’s assessment that the meeting participants remain silent on the issue of MR-T’s compensation in a suspension scenario. She mentions that LA City Controller Ron Galperin would likely seek to deny MR-T his salary and benefits and that other white councilmembers would “motherf*ck” MR-T on that issue.
citywatchla.com

LA City Ethics Commission

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 12:00 p.m. In light of Government Code section 54953(e), the Governor's Executive Order number N-21- 21, concerns over Covid-19, and the commissioner determinations on October 12, 2022, this meeting will be accessible telephonically. The live audio for this meeting may be heard by calling (213) 621-2489....
foxla.com

LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
