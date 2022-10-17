On the bright side, there appears to be a growing consensus that we need to reform city government. Los Angeles voters created the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission in the early 1990s in response to concerns about local corruption. Back then the Los Angeles Ethics Commission was one of the most progressive in the nation. Now, over 30 years later, the Ethics Commission is hampered by outdated laws, chronic underfunding, and at times questions as to its independence from those it regulates.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO