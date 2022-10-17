ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

What's Mitch O'Farrell Trying To Do?

He requested that the two not attend any more City Council meetings. O'Farrell then made a comment that is remarkable for its illogic and irony:. "What I have to do is make sure that this council is not held hostage because two additional members refuse to resign." O'Farrell seems to...
citywatchla.com

To Neighborhood Councils: Now is the Time to Stand Up and Fix This City

Calls for reform are ringing from Harbor Gateway to Porter Ranch and every city block in between. The most dangerous place in Los Angeles right now is between a politician and the nearest microphone as the scramble to denounce three politicians for their racist anti-– everyone hatred and bile is well underway. In a cynical ploy, current and former elected leaders are rushing to stand on the political corpse of their friends and former colleagues because they believe it will make them appear taller. These politicians all want us to believe that they have never heard comments similar to those by the now-former councilwoman Nury Martinez that was caught on tape. They are shocked, shocked at the brass knuckle politics that was taking place behind closed doors, so much so that they are demanding immediate change.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Fighting For The 5th Council District Seat

It’s Council District 5, where two very impressive candidates, Katy Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, are in a run-off election to be the next Councilmember. Extending from Hancock Park to the beach, crawling up the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains, embracing the flats of Mid-City and Pico, wrapping in Westwood, the district has a huge footprint. No wonder it drew several candidates to the March Primary that Sam Yebri and Katy Yaroslavsky emerged from for the November runoff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

LA City Ethics Commission

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 12:00 p.m. In light of Government Code section 54953(e), the Governor's Executive Order number N-21- 21, concerns over Covid-19, and the commissioner determinations on October 12, 2022, this meeting will be accessible telephonically. The live audio for this meeting may be heard by calling (213) 621-2489....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sacramento Observer

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on a Tape Exposing Racist Comments Won’t Resign

(CBM) – Last week, a recording anonymously posted on the social media site Reddit rocked the Los Angeles City Council. On the recording, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Hererra, City Council President Nury Martinez (District 6), and City Council members Kevin de León (District 14) and Gilbert Cedillo (District 1) can be heard discussing redistricting using crass terms and divisive, racist language.
LOS ANGELES, CA
forwardtimes.com

Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness

ABOVE: Nury Martinez (Photo by Michael Owen Baker for the LA Times) In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her Council Presidency and later her seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included other council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Need for Perspicuity

Since Adelante’s President Ben Molina is deceased, this version of The Need For Perspicuity applies his ideas to the current problems in the city of Los Angeles. We Angelenos need to address three subjects: (1) the secret audio taping of three city councilmembers (Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo), (2) Rick Caruso’s dishonorable mayoral campaign, and (3) The 3/15/45 City Council Plan.
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

