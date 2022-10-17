Read full article on original website
LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon told Univision on Wednesday he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The...
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
LA councilmember involved in leaked audio tape refuses to resign amid criticism
A Los Angeles, Calif., city councilmember who was heard discussing racist topics with other city leaders in a leaked audio tape refused to resign on Wednesday, saying there is a “lot of work we have to face” in the city. In a new interview with Univision News, L.A....
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
citywatchla.com
What's Mitch O'Farrell Trying To Do?
He requested that the two not attend any more City Council meetings. O'Farrell then made a comment that is remarkable for its illogic and irony:. "What I have to do is make sure that this council is not held hostage because two additional members refuse to resign." O'Farrell seems to...
2 L.A. City councilmen involved in racism scandal to be removed from committee assignments
Two Los Angeles City councilmen embroiled in a racism scandal will be removed from their committee assignments, acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell announced Monday. Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo will no longer sit on committees dealing with real estate development, housing and other issues, the Los Angeles Times reported. “My mission and my duty […]
citywatchla.com
To Neighborhood Councils: Now is the Time to Stand Up and Fix This City
Calls for reform are ringing from Harbor Gateway to Porter Ranch and every city block in between. The most dangerous place in Los Angeles right now is between a politician and the nearest microphone as the scramble to denounce three politicians for their racist anti-– everyone hatred and bile is well underway. In a cynical ploy, current and former elected leaders are rushing to stand on the political corpse of their friends and former colleagues because they believe it will make them appear taller. These politicians all want us to believe that they have never heard comments similar to those by the now-former councilwoman Nury Martinez that was caught on tape. They are shocked, shocked at the brass knuckle politics that was taking place behind closed doors, so much so that they are demanding immediate change.
LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments
Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
citywatchla.com
Fighting For The 5th Council District Seat
It’s Council District 5, where two very impressive candidates, Katy Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, are in a run-off election to be the next Councilmember. Extending from Hancock Park to the beach, crawling up the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains, embracing the flats of Mid-City and Pico, wrapping in Westwood, the district has a huge footprint. No wonder it drew several candidates to the March Primary that Sam Yebri and Katy Yaroslavsky emerged from for the November runoff.
citywatchla.com
LA City Ethics Commission
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 12:00 p.m. In light of Government Code section 54953(e), the Governor's Executive Order number N-21- 21, concerns over Covid-19, and the commissioner determinations on October 12, 2022, this meeting will be accessible telephonically. The live audio for this meeting may be heard by calling (213) 621-2489....
Sacramento Observer
L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on a Tape Exposing Racist Comments Won’t Resign
(CBM) – Last week, a recording anonymously posted on the social media site Reddit rocked the Los Angeles City Council. On the recording, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Hererra, City Council President Nury Martinez (District 6), and City Council members Kevin de León (District 14) and Gilbert Cedillo (District 1) can be heard discussing redistricting using crass terms and divisive, racist language.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
forwardtimes.com
Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
ABOVE: Nury Martinez (Photo by Michael Owen Baker for the LA Times) In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her Council Presidency and later her seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included other council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.
citywatchla.com
The Need for Perspicuity
Since Adelante’s President Ben Molina is deceased, this version of The Need For Perspicuity applies his ideas to the current problems in the city of Los Angeles. We Angelenos need to address three subjects: (1) the secret audio taping of three city councilmembers (Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo), (2) Rick Caruso’s dishonorable mayoral campaign, and (3) The 3/15/45 City Council Plan.
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
citywatchla.com
Koretz Blames Mayor For LA Animal Services Chaos - Will Annette Ramirez Become Permanent GM?
This was the assessment by a former CA shelter manager who admitted being close to tears during a personal visit to observe the widely publicized horrific and tragic conditions at the facilities Los Angeles officials call “animal shelters.”. “Existing in this torturous and sub-standard situation is far worse than...
Protesters camp out near LA Councilman Kevin de León's home to call for his resignation
A group of protesters who believe Los Angeles Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo should resign are now camping out at de León's home to make their voices loud and clear.
SOURCE: Marquita Thomas was asked to resign as CEO of LA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources who are members of the chamber allege that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
