ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Police Look to Identify Two Young Men

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can also make...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death

Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WBOC

Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation

An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
NEW CASTLE, DE
NJ.com

Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer

A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets

DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
DOVER, DE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy