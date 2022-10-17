Read full article on original website
Body camera footage shows detective from N.J. Attorney General's Office being arrested at North Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability was arrested in North Wildwood last month for allegedly attempting to return to a bar multiple times after she had been asked to leave. Danielle Oliveira, 32, allegedly tried to sneak back into Kennan's Irish Pub...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Prosecutor: Late Night Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
Ttere has been another homicide in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that a shooting homicide took place in Atlantic City last night at 1:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department have learned...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Charged With Fatal Car-pedestrian Hit-and-run
A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night. Bridgeton Police say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident. Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 PM Monday at North Pearl Street and Myrtle...
Atlantic City shooting suspect allegedly had three guns hidden in diaper bag
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen during a verbal altercation was just released from prison in March. Louis Stokes III, 25, was arrested Friday, after he allegedly fled a shooting in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 11:18...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police Seek Info in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning. The Monroe Township Police Department says a pedestrian walking on New Brooklyn Road near Winslow Road was struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:45 AM. The pedestrian received minor injuries...
Vineland, NJ, Police Look to Identify Two Young Men
Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can also make...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Drug-induced Death
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to a drug-induced death in 2020 and he may only spend a decade behind bars. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 51-year-old Ramon Rivera pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of first-degree strict liability drug-induced death and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
‘Incessant narcotic activity’ — 6 Arrested Following Drug Raid in Pleasantville, NJ
Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week. According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.
19-year-old Shot in Atlantic City, NJ; Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in the city last Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:30, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Adriatic Avenues for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived to...
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
NJ Man, 19, Charged With Assaulting Cop at Fatal Wildwood Car Rally
WILDWOOD — A 19-year-old is the fourth person facing charges in connection to a fatal, unsanctioned car rally last month. Joshua Bocchino, of Long Branch, was arrested at his home on West End Avenue on Thursday, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities said a large number...
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer
A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment complex, police say
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Cops searching for missing man who could be headed to Atlantic City
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reported missing. Anthony Q. Collier, 37, was last seen on Saturday, according to Monroe Township Police. He could be heading to Atlantic City, police noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Anyone who knows...
WMDT.com
ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets
DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
Ex-NBC40 sports anchor charged in inappropriate relationships with students
Former NBC40 sports anchor Pete Thompson was arrested for alleged “multiple inappropriate relationships with students.”. Thompson, 51, was working as the media and television production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing. Early this year, a student disclosed several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by...
