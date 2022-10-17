Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Fire at Carson City's Historic Lee House Deemed Accidental
Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City. It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday, October 13. The Carson City Fire Department says the cause of the fire was a coffee pot that was left on. Carson City fire crews responded to...
2news.com
City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist
Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
2news.com
Single Lane Closures Begin On Mt. Rose Highway Thursday
Lane closures will take place on lower Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) Oct. 20-22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs roadway repairs. One lane will be closed on westbound Mt. Rose Highway near Thompson Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 20-22 as NDOT performs roadway repairs. Drivers will still be able to travel both directions of the highway.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
2news.com
Local organizations come together to remind community of Safe Place Program
Citing a rise in the number of youth requesting services, partners of the Safe Place program, managed by the nonprofit Children’s Cabinet in partnership with multiple northern Nevada locations to offer respite to those looking to extricate themselves from dangerous or compromised circumstances, united Tuesday at a press conference to remind northern Nevadans how to use the program.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Baggin' for Apples Event
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will hold its all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples on October 27th. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Food Bank will be joined...
Nevada Appeal
Residential project set for historic downtown acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
2news.com
Developers Break Ground on New Senior Living Complex in Reno
(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
KCRA.com
‘We are deep into this recovery mission’: Cal OES details Mosquito Fire recovery efforts
The Mosquito Fire burned through both Placer and El Dorado counties in September, charring a total of 76,788 acres. Although the fire is listed as 95% contained, recovery efforts are still underway. "We are deep into this recovery mission," said Alyson Hanner with the California Office of Emergency Services. "This...
The Daily 10-19-22 The fight over the future of Tahoe town's vacation homes
Travel through North Lake Tahoe, and you might see them: clusters of single-family homes that sit empty all year, waiting to be lived in — except they probably never will be. That’s because 65% of them are vacation rentals and second homes. By now, it’s no secret that the proliferation of short-term rentals — and luxury developments — is significantly altering Tahoe’s bucolic landscape. A recent meeting over the local vacation rental program put the region's tensions on full display. • I’ve finished 52 hikes in 12 months — this one hurt the most
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
2news.com
Affordable Housing Groundbreaking In Reno
Once completed, the complex will include 205 new affordable apartment homes. The complex will consist of 205 units and is being designed to specifically fill a gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens.
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
2news.com
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza Event Happening Next Thursday
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join us for our 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. This event attracts over two thousand kids and their families each year and is a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween. Over 70 local businesses and organizations...
2news.com
Hot August Nights Announces New Executive Director
Deny Dotson says a big announcement about a VIP experience is coming on November 1. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10 years.
travelawaits.com
15 Incredible Things To Do During A Weekend In South Lake Tahoe, California
South Lake Tahoe is made for escapees looking for a weekend getaway. It is a picture-perfect setting with multi-generation leisure activities, no matter the occasion or time of year. The majestic Sierra Nevada surrounds America’s largest alpine lake, Lake Tahoe. Straddling two states, California and Nevada, on the southwest end...
Comments / 0