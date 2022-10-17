Colorado Springs police pepper-sprayed teen while she was handcuffed in back of police cruiser, lawsuit alleges

Read full article on original website
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to RussiaSam H ArnoldColorado Springs, CO
Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for two of the three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead. On Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maizeland Rd. at 10:07 regarding an auto versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash. At the scene, police found a body in the The post Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified appeared first on KRDO.
Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
Man threatens sanitation workers with gun east of Old Colorado City
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in custody following an incident in which he threatened a sanitation worker with a gun following an argument. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue, just southeast […]
cpr.org
Colorado Springs mayor calls for investigation into officers who allegedly made ‘wholly unacceptable’ comments during protests in 2020 and 2021
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into comments allegedly made by police officers during protests and marches in 2020 and 2021. The incidents were captured on body cameras worn by police. The first video is alleged to have been recorded prior to a Black Lives Matter...
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Westword
Video: Panicky Teen Asks Cop to Call Her Mom, Gets Pepper-Sprayed Instead
A newly filed lawsuit claims that an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a teen who said she'd been a previous victim of a sexual assault and was asking to call her mom during a panic attack by pepper-spraying her while she was handcuffed in the back of a squad car.
Daily Record
Wildfire south of Colorado Springs burns more than 300 acres
A wildfire burning in the Hanover area of El Paso County, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, prompted afternoon evacuations, which were later lifted, according to the sheriff’s office. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Donner View Pass on...
KKTV
Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests. The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and East Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Mayor calls for investigation after release of police video during 2021 protests
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following the release of police body-worn camera (BWC) filmed during protests. In the footage, taken during a protest at the city's Sesquicentennial Celebration, officers can be heard making, what the...
1310kfka.com
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Woman who died in El Paso County Jail likely had contributing heart disease, says EPSO
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a woman who died at the El Paso County Jail on Friday, Oct. 14 may have had heart disease that contributed to her death. 58-year-old Felicia Hudson was found unresponsive in her assigned cell just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Despite life-saving measures provided […]
Daily Record
Cañon City man waives preliminary hearing as negotiations for plea deal continue
The Cañon City man responsible for Custer and Fremont counties advising residents on both sides of the county line to shelter in place Sept. 8 waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in exchange for continuing negotiations of an offer made by the prosecution. In that case, Logun Langill Jordan, 33,...
Daily Record
El Paso County jail’s medical provider failed to give inmate critical care before second suicide attempt, lawsuit alleges
An inmate at the El Paso County jail nearly died in a suicide attempt early last year after medical personnel failed to give the man any mental health care despite numerous red flags about his state of mind — including a very similar prior suicide attempt inside the jail, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.
Daily Record
Former Cañon City resident releases new book
Former Cañon City resident Ann Simas (nee Strunk) announces the release of her latest book, Last Rites, No. 6 in her Andi Comstock Supernatural Mysteries. Other titles in the series are Holy Smoke, Penitence, Angel Babies, Hellfire, and The Wrong Wicca. Short blurb: Andi is approached by another non-Smokie...
KKTV
AMBER Alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday; photos included
Colorado Springs considers hiring 4 park rangers. WATCH: Take a closer look at the new Acacia Park playground!. Acacia Park is Colorado Springs' oldest park. In 2019, voters approved a new playground for the 21st century.
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Colorado Springs (CO) Fire Department Truck
The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Oct. 16—A woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to a news release from the Police Department. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park near Nevada Avenue and...
KKTV
Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.
Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
