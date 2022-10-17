The Liberal Knights of Columbus Council 3381 will host their 33rd Annual Toys For Tots Run this Saturday October 22nd. Line-up will begin at 12:30 at the Love’s Travel Plaza on East Pancake Boulevard, with the kickstands up at 12:45. All motorcycles, Hot rods and vehicles of all types are welcome. Entry is $10 or a $10 toy. After the run everyone is welcome to meet at the Knights of Columbus Building at 323 N. Kansas Avenue where there will be several types of chili and toppings available, along with door prizes and a gun raffle.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO