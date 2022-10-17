Read full article on original website
“That” LIberal Band Scores a 1 Rating at WAC
“That” Liberal Band travelled to Hays KS on Tuesday to compete in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Marching Festival. “That” Liberal Band, along with Garden City, Dodge City, Great Bend, and host School marched throughout the evening. The Band’s theme for the season is “Secrets” You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know. The Band performed several routines in accordance with the theme and when the results were announced, “That” Liberal Band scored a ranking of 1. The judges individual scores were:
Toys for Tots Run This Saturday
The Liberal Knights of Columbus Council 3381 will host their 33rd Annual Toys For Tots Run this Saturday October 22nd. Line-up will begin at 12:30 at the Love’s Travel Plaza on East Pancake Boulevard, with the kickstands up at 12:45. All motorcycles, Hot rods and vehicles of all types are welcome. Entry is $10 or a $10 toy. After the run everyone is welcome to meet at the Knights of Columbus Building at 323 N. Kansas Avenue where there will be several types of chili and toppings available, along with door prizes and a gun raffle.
Satanta’s Angel Munoz Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Satanta’s Angel Munoz is the Satanta winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Munoz plays offensive guard and defensive back for the Indians. Munoz also participates in student council, art club, KAYS, S-Club, and science and history club. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced Thursday...
Suain Moncayo is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal High School sophomore soccer player Suain Moncayo is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Moncayo leads the 8-7 Redskins with 12 goals this season. He found the back of the net six times in two wins against visiting Great Bend on Tuesday night at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Moncayo and the Redskins are 5-2 and take second in the WAC. They wrap up the regular season at WAC champ and 15-0 Dodge City Thursday night at Dodge City Memorial Stadium.
Redskins Wrap Up Regular Season with Win at Ulysses
The Liberal Redskins snapped their four game losing streak in an emphatic way Friday night at Maxwell Field in Ulysses. The Redskins led 28-3 at halftime and won 42-19. Brooks Kappelmann threw five touchdown passes for the second time this season. The LHS record for TD passes in a game is six by Britton Abbott vs. Goddard in 2013.
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
