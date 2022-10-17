Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Big fan of horror movies? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary flicks await on Prime Video, from The Silence of the Lambs to A Quiet Place Part II. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
digitalspy.com
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Austin Film Festival adds ‘Glass Onion’ as closing night film
The Austin Film Festival added another big time movie to the 2022 lineup on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be the closing night movie. “Glass Onion” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson and is directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a followup to 2019’s popular “Knives Out,” featuring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.
Austin Film Festival to host premiere of ‘Sam & Kate,’ starring Hoffman and Spacek
The Austin Film Festival announced Thursday that it will host the world premiere of “Sam & Kate,” directed by Darren Le Gallo and starring Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman, as well as their adult children, Schuyler Fisk and Jake Hoffman. The director as well as the stars will...
Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’
Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
The Most Accurate War Movies Ever Made
The challenge of accurately depicting the horrors of war was first undertaken by the ancient Greek historians Herodotus and Thucydides. Many classic novels have since attempted the same feat – for instance, Stephen Crane’s “The Red Badge of Courage” and Norman Mailer’s “The Naked and the Dead.” And for almost as long as there have […]
Following Harrison Ford Taking Over As Thunderbolt Ross, We Know Which Marvel Movie He'll Appear In First
Following the confirmation of Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, we now know which Marvel movie the actor will debut in the role.
Heads Up, Movie Pirates: This Film Festival Wants You
Those who’ve attended a film festival know the infamous “arrrrrr” erupting from select corners of the audience whenever an anti-piracy disclaimer flashes onscreen. The sound is meant to evoke, of course, pirates, but it also reminds of the inherent community of the moviegoing experience — and it doesn’t just exist in the rarified space of a film festival. The 11th annual Montclair Film Festival, running October 21-30 in the namesake town in New Jersey, has come up with a clever way to combat piracy while also targeting its very practitioners — in the form of a fake streaming website promising free...
dallasexpress.com
Netflix to Release Next Film in Theaters
Netflix has reached a historic deal with the theater chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. For the first time since the company’s founding, one of its original films will be released in actual physical theaters. Movie-goers will have the opportunity to see the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning MCU veteran weighs in on the ‘is Marvel ruining cinema?’ debate
Every time a high-profile filmmaker hits the press circuit for whatever their latest project is, they’ll almost surely be asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if it has absolutely nothing to do with the film or television offering they’ve been tasked to promote. There’s the...
"The Banshees Of Inisherin" Is A Quirky, But Dark, Movie Starring Colin Farrell And Brendan Gleeson, Who Are GREAT In It
If you've ever wanted to cut a friend out of your life, well...you should watch this.
