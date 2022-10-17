Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri man injured after Cadillac strikes a semi
HARRISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Thursday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Cadillac CTS driven by Jamil A. Hopper, 28, Bethany, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Ridgeway exit. The vehicle traveled off the east...
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Kansas man injured after SUV strikes MODOT sign, rolls
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Dustin A. Cox, 20, Bonner Springs, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The SUV traveled off...
kttn.com
Car and big rig collide on Interstate 35 on Thursday
A Bethany resident was injured late Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving and a big rig were involved in a Harrison County wreck near the 101-mile marker in Harrison County. Forty-six-year-old Jamil Hopper received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital. The semi-truck...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
Two hospitalized after SUV rear-ends MODOT dump truck
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Monday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Mazda CXS driven by Lauren A. Welch 77, Overland Park, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Dearborn. The SUV struck the towed unit...
Overland Park man seriously injured in Buchanan County crash
An Overland Park, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Buchanan County.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
kchi.com
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
kttn.com
Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September
Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges in Mercer County after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.
kttn.com
Celebration of Life: Willie Cullor
A Celebration of Life for Lucerne resident Willie Cullor will be November 19th at 1 pm at the Assembly of God Church in Unionville. Willie Cullor died October 15th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. He was 64. Survivors in the area include his mother Lenora Cullor of...
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
northwestmoinfo.com
Suspect Held at Gun Point by Victim in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO- A victim of a crime in Livingston County held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 3rd. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release today about the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office they...
northwestmoinfo.com
High School Schedule For 10-20-22
5:00 PM Mid-Buchanan (25-11) @ Sherwood (28-5) -Sherwood beat Mid-Buchanan 2-0 on October 8 @ Lady Husker Tournament. -winner plays winner of Russellville @ Valley Park in semifinals Friday, October 28 11 AM. -live on KKWK 100.1 FM. Class 3 – quarterfinals. 6:00 PM Oak Grove (23-5) @ Chillicothe...
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0