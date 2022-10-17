ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder decline to give Darius Bazley a rookie extension, will enter restricted free agency next summer

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The NBA rookie extension deadline has come and gone.

This means that Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley will enter the season without long-term security.

The Thunder had until 5 p.m. CT to extend Bazley to a second contract. Monday, Oct. 17 was the deadline for first-round rookies from the 2019 NBA draft to receive an extension.

Bazley will now enter next offseason as a restricted free agent, which means that other teams could sign him to an offer sheet and the Thunder will have 48 hours to match it or not.

Considering Bazley’s inconsistent play in his three seasons with the Thunder, it’s not too surprising to see the Thunder pass on giving him an extension.

The Thunder notoriously rarely play the restricted free agency game with their players — if they like someone well enough, they extend them before they reach RFA.

With Bazley not receiving a deal, it feels like his Thunder tenure is coming to a close one way or another.

