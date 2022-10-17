The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs elevated two players from the practice squad and activated another, bringing this week’s total to 55 players. Keep in mind only 48 players will be made active for the game with a minimum of eight offensive linemen active. The team will need to make seven players inactive on Sunday. We already know that CB Rashad Fenton will be ruled out.

