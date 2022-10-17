ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Chiefs elevated two players from the practice squad and activated another, bringing this week’s total to 55 players. Keep in mind only 48 players will be made active for the game with a minimum of eight offensive linemen active. The team will need to make seven players inactive on Sunday. We already know that CB Rashad Fenton will be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Shula's legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.”. Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything.
WVNews

San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

SAN ANTONIO (114) Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy