Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
The Atlantic

The End of a Millennial Internet Era

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Millennials are seeing their version of the internet slip away and even be dismissed...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
WashingtonExaminer

Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering

Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
Jus4Net

Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'

According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
dot.LA

Passive Income Is All The Rage On Social Media, But Navigating A Side Hustle Can Be Tricky

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Gizmodo

Women and BIPOC Are Earning Way Less Than White Men When Monetizing Online Content

There is a wide discrepancy between how small time and up-and-coming content creators on social media are being paid just as more folks are hoping to generate some new income by monetizing their content on social media. According to new insights released by Adobe based on their Future of Creativity...
cheddar.com

Besides the Hype, Parler With Ye Unlikely to Add Much to Social Media

Ye West may be making waves as the new owner of controversial conservative social media company Parler. But even though the platform touts it represents different viewpoints, it's unlikely it will make a lasting difference in the world of social media. "Parler plays a polarizing role in the social media...
KTVZ

An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley

GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video. But a long-running legal battle over who can...
CNET

YouTube Pulls Down Videos Detailing Russian Propaganda Efforts

This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world. YouTube apparently has removed dozens of videos from Russian Media Monitor, a channel run by Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis that spotlights and translates Russian TV perspectives on the country's invasion of Ukraine.

