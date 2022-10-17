Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
The $400 million purchase hurts competition, officials say.
techaiapp.com
Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter “X.” He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, “X.” He named the company he created to buy Twitter “X Holdings.” His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX.
The End of a Millennial Internet Era
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Millennials are seeing their version of the internet slip away and even be dismissed...
YouTube and Facebook letting Brazil election disinformation spread, NGO says
Global Witness produced – and withdrew – purposely misleading ads that were all approved by YouTube, and half by Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
Who Is CEO of Truth Social and How Many Users Are on Trump's Platform?
Former President Donald Trump shocked the world when he announced he was launching his own social media. Here's who has been running the company through 2022.
Facebook said an Indian publication, The Wire, used faked documents in an investigation. Now the publication is taking the stories down. Here's a timeline of the escalating conflict.
Facebook claims all of the stories about it recently published by The Wire are based on fake underlying documents. The Wire isn't admitting anything.
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'
According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.
Diana's parents started posting videos of their 1-year-old daughter on YouTube in 2015. Today, she's a mega-star with 100 million subscribers.
Olena and Volodymyr Kidisyuk began posting videos of their daughter Diana when she was one year old. They share how she became a YouTube mega-star.
Passive Income Is All The Rage On Social Media, But Navigating A Side Hustle Can Be Tricky
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Gizmodo
Women and BIPOC Are Earning Way Less Than White Men When Monetizing Online Content
There is a wide discrepancy between how small time and up-and-coming content creators on social media are being paid just as more folks are hoping to generate some new income by monetizing their content on social media. According to new insights released by Adobe based on their Future of Creativity...
cheddar.com
Besides the Hype, Parler With Ye Unlikely to Add Much to Social Media
Ye West may be making waves as the new owner of controversial conservative social media company Parler. But even though the platform touts it represents different viewpoints, it's unlikely it will make a lasting difference in the world of social media. "Parler plays a polarizing role in the social media...
KTVZ
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video. But a long-running legal battle over who can...
Elon Musk tells Dave Portnoy he has plan to address number of Twitter bots
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday he has a plan to tackle the high number of spam robots or "bots" on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, complained in a tweet to Musk Monday night that he was seeing too many bots on the platform.
CNET
YouTube Pulls Down Videos Detailing Russian Propaganda Efforts
This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world. YouTube apparently has removed dozens of videos from Russian Media Monitor, a channel run by Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis that spotlights and translates Russian TV perspectives on the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0